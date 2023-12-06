xCures to offer clinical data extraction as a service in AWS Marketplace
AWS cloud configurations help xCures customers leverage the company’s data gathering and structuring services while maintaining secure private ownership of data
Our clients can be confident that their data remains shielded by the finest digital and physical security mechanisms.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xCures, a trailblazer in healthcare technology is proud to offer its xUTILITY platform as a clinical data extraction service in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
xUTILITY is a real-time clinical data and evidence-generation tool. It is designed to securely collect complete, longitudinal medical records from virtually all US sites of care. Further, the platform automates the processing of patient records into both standardized, structured datasets (i.e., the most commonly requested FHIR format resources) and semantic interpretations of patient cases.
xUTILITY can gather data across care settings (including sendout labs), even when subjects change providers, insurance plans, or locations. The data is structured into de-identifiable, tokenizable representations desired by industry and stored in xCures' multi-tenant data and evidence generation private cloud platform. This allows clients to transition from having data rights to having data assets.
All structured data is completely source-verifiable (i.e., can be traced to a clinical record) and can be gathered (or refreshed) and analyzed in minutes. xUTILITY is also equipped with cutting-edge Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology to assist human annotation. This ensures that output data is primed for specialized analyses or applications, even when there are custom abstraction requirements.
Mika Newton, CEO of xCures, expressed his enthusiasm about the AWS Marketplace listing, stating, "By aligning with AWS, we’re reaffirming our commitment to offering clients enhanced security and scalability. By leveraging the power of AWS, our clients can be confident that their data remains shielded by the finest digital and physical security mechanisms."
This latest offering is a testament to xCures’ unwavering dedication to revolutionizing healthcare data accessibility, management, and security. With xUTILITY in AWS Marketplace, the future of clinical data use looks brighter than ever.
Visit xCures' listing in AWS Marketplace to get started; learn more about xCures and AWS here.
About xCures
Since 2018, xCures Inc. has operated an AI-assisted platform that automatically retrieves and aggregates medical records from all US care sites. Data is extracted and structured, within 15 minutes, to offer a sophisticated view of a patient’s fully longitudinal health journey that encompasses everything from genomics to social determinants of health.
Through a variety of tools and data products, xCures can provide clinically actionable, real-time insights that facilitate clinical research and care for patients, providers, and partners. For more information, contact info@xcures.com.
Patrick van der Valk
xCures Inc
pvandervalk@xcures.com
