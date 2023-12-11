Optima Glasses: The Latest Digital Wellness Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Optima Blue Light Glasses Optima Glasses Ollva Eyewear

Introducing Optima: The New Blue Light Blocking Glasses For Digital Wellness

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New release of Optima Blue light-blocking glasses!

In a world dominated by screens, Optima is proud to unveil its latest innovation in the realm of digital wellness — the Optima Blue light-blocking glasses. Designed to combat the adverse effects of prolonged exposure to digital screens.

Modern lifestyles have ushered in an era where digital devices are an integral part of daily routines, be it work, entertainment, or communication. However, the increasing screen time has led to concerns about the potential harm caused by blue light emitted from these devices.



Key Features of Optima:

Advanced Blue Light Filtering Technology: Optima Blue glasses utilize advanced blue light filtering technology to selectively reduce the harmful high-energy blue light while allowing the transmission of essential light frequencies for optimal visual clarity.

Stylish and Comfortable Design: Optima believes that protection doesn't have to compromise style. The Optima glasses are crafted with a sleek and modern design, ensuring that users not only experience enhanced eye protection but also look good while doing so. The lightweight frame and comfortable fit make them suitable for extended use.

Scientifically Proven Benefits: Backed by scientific research, Optima Blue light-blocking glasses have demonstrated efficacy in reducing eye strain, improving sleep quality, and promoting overall eye health. Users can now enjoy their digital experiences without compromising their well-being.

Easy Maintenance: Optima Blue glasses are equipped with an anti-reflective coating to minimize glare and smudges, making them easy to clean and maintain for long-lasting clarity.