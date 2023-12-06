Consult Red appoints Harsha Imrapur as new Chief Commercial Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Consult Red, a technology pioneer for connected devices and systems, is delighted to announce the appointment of an experienced and talented leader to propel the company to new heights. This strategic appointment underscores Consult Red's commitment to expanding its global footprint in new markets and with new clients.
Driving commercial growth
Harsha Imrapur, the newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, comes aboard with a wealth of experience and an impressive track record of success in engineering, consulting, innovation and sales leadership roles, delivering complex solutions.
As CCO, Harsha will join the executive team and lead the commercial team and strategy, focusing on customer-centric solutions, expanding our market presence, and igniting revenue growth.
Harsha Imrapur, Chief Commercial Officer, said:
"I am thrilled to be joining Consult Red at such an exciting stage in the company's journey. Consult Red has built a reputation for engineering eminence and has achieved unparalleled success in pioneering world-first innovations. I am eager to share this hidden gem with the wider world and drive Consult Red's swift and steady growth."
Stuart Griffin, CEO, said:
"We are delighted to welcome Harsha to Consult Red. He will complement our team with fresh expertise and energy, and I am confident that his leadership and talent will contribute significantly to our continued success. This appointment reinforces our focus on investing in the long-term strategic growth of the business."
About Consult Red
Consult Red is a leading technology consultancy, celebrated for two decades of innovation and excellence, and proudly owned by its employees. A global team of 350 passionate professionals operates in the UK, USA, Poland, and India, serving as trusted partners to the world's foremost media, telecommunications, and IoT brands.
Expertise in connected devices and systems has solidified Consult Red’s position as a technology pioneer, with innovative solutions found in over 50 million households worldwide. With its recent inauguration of an innovation centre in Hyderabad, India, Consult Red reaffirms its unwavering commitment to delivering world-class service and exploring the untapped potential of emerging markets. Explore the future of innovation with Consult Red as your trusted guide.
Discover more at consult.red and follow us on LinkedIn
William Rayment
Driving commercial growth
Harsha Imrapur, the newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, comes aboard with a wealth of experience and an impressive track record of success in engineering, consulting, innovation and sales leadership roles, delivering complex solutions.
As CCO, Harsha will join the executive team and lead the commercial team and strategy, focusing on customer-centric solutions, expanding our market presence, and igniting revenue growth.
Harsha Imrapur, Chief Commercial Officer, said:
"I am thrilled to be joining Consult Red at such an exciting stage in the company's journey. Consult Red has built a reputation for engineering eminence and has achieved unparalleled success in pioneering world-first innovations. I am eager to share this hidden gem with the wider world and drive Consult Red's swift and steady growth."
Stuart Griffin, CEO, said:
"We are delighted to welcome Harsha to Consult Red. He will complement our team with fresh expertise and energy, and I am confident that his leadership and talent will contribute significantly to our continued success. This appointment reinforces our focus on investing in the long-term strategic growth of the business."
About Consult Red
Consult Red is a leading technology consultancy, celebrated for two decades of innovation and excellence, and proudly owned by its employees. A global team of 350 passionate professionals operates in the UK, USA, Poland, and India, serving as trusted partners to the world's foremost media, telecommunications, and IoT brands.
Expertise in connected devices and systems has solidified Consult Red’s position as a technology pioneer, with innovative solutions found in over 50 million households worldwide. With its recent inauguration of an innovation centre in Hyderabad, India, Consult Red reaffirms its unwavering commitment to delivering world-class service and exploring the untapped potential of emerging markets. Explore the future of innovation with Consult Red as your trusted guide.
Discover more at consult.red and follow us on LinkedIn
William Rayment
Proactive International PR
william.rayment@proactive-pr.com