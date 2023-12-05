Disclosing the future of mobility with 5G cross-border corridors' European Projects
EINPresswire.com/ -- 5GMED, the cross-border corridor project has recently carried out demonstrations showing cross-border functionality use cases and challenges that have been compiled into a video available on the project YouTube channel.
5GMED together with the other European projects leading the deployment of 5G technology in cross-border corridors (ICT-53) in Europe will be gathered next 14th of November in a webinar titled: Key Outputs from the ICT-53 Projects in Deploying 5G in Cross-Border Corridors Scenarios.
To demonstrate the progress of the 5GMED project, a series of demonstrations were held on October 25 and 26, 2023, on the cross-border section between Figueres and Perpignan, a vital part of the Trans-European Transport Network. This event was chaired by the European Commission and focused on showcasing the functionality of the four use cases, addressing cross-border challenges and ensuring seamless services.
A Glimpse into 5GMED's Demo Days
5GMED project has recently published a video that showcases the extensive testing undertaken during the project's Demo Days. This two-day event marked a significant milestone, providing a comprehensive overview of the advancements achieved in deploying 5G technology for cross-border mobility in the Mediterranean Corridor between Spain and France. The video includes short interviews covering each of the four use cases.
Remote Driving: allowing autonomous vehicles to request remote assistance in complex traffic situations, ensuring passenger safety and traffic efficiency.
Digitization of Road Infrastructure: using intelligent strategies to effectively manage traffic on roads using information from vehicles and sensors on the road
Future Railway Mobile Communications: Improving rail safety and connectivity with onboard sensor monitoring, high-quality Wi-Fi, and multi-tenant mobile services.
Follow-Me Infotainment: providing high-quality multimedia content, including live broadcasts, video conferencing and virtual reality to passengers traveling at high speed by car or train.
Next event: Key Outputs from the ICT-53 Projects in Deploying 5G in Cross-Border Corridors Scenarios
The European ICT-53 projects, leading the deployment of 5G technology in cross-border corridors in Europe, are set to unveil their achievements, challenges, and strategic plans in a webinar titled "Key Outputs from the ICT-53 Projects in Deploying 5G in Cross-Border Corridors Scenarios." The webinar is scheduled for December 14, 2023, at 11 CET.
Structured into two roundtable sessions, the webinar's first segment will focus on the main results and conclusions of the 5G Blueprint, 5GRail, 5GMED, and 5GRoutes projects. The second part will address the challenges associated with deploying 5G in cross-border scenarios, drawing on the experiences of the four European-funded initiatives. 3GPP standards, service continuity in low-coverage areas, and challenges inherent in large-scale testing on public roads and with commercial equipment, will be the topics covered during the session.
About the 5GMED Initiative
The 5GMED project is a cross-border initiative between France and Spain that makes significant strides in designing a joint 5G infrastructure for roads and railways in the Mediterranean corridor. This project is funded primarily by the European Commission through the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under the Grant Agreement No. 951947, with a total investment of 16 million euros.
The consortium coordinated by Cellnex Telecom consists of 21 partners from 7 countries, representing various sectors, including telecommunications (Vodafone, Hispasat, Retevisión and Cellnex France); transportation and mobility (Abertis Autopistas, SNCF, Línea Figueres Perpiñán S.A., Anadolu Isuzu, Valeo); technology and solution providers (Axbryd, Nearby Computing, Atos, Athens Technology Center, COMSA Corporación, Terra3D); consulting service providers (Eight Bells); research institutions (CTTC, i2CAT, IRT-Saint Exupéry, Vedecom); and an outreach organization for the mobile and digital transformation of society (Mobile World Capital Barcelona).
