Healthcare Innovators and Leaders Honoured at Imprivata HealthCon User Group and Awards Ceremony

Imprivata Healthcon Awards

Customers recognised for collaboration and innovation to deliver impact through digital identity at healthcare organisations across the UK and Ireland

We are seeing great partnerships between healthcare organisations and technology service partners, underscored by the number of nominations which showcase impressive enhancements to clinical workflows” — Ross Allen, VP International Sales, Imprivata

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imprivata®, the digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries, celebrated customer collaboration and innovation at its annual HealthCon user group held at the Royal College of Physicians of London. Each year, Imprivata hosts a series of regional HealthCon user groups worldwide to highlight customers, share best practices, and facilitate conversations around industry trends.

Held on 16 November, the awards ceremony celebrated healthcare leaders that have leveraged Imprivata solutions to drive value, innovation, collaboration, clinical excellence, and organisational impact. Ross Allen, Vice President of International Sales at Imprivata commented, “As the healthcare sector transforms into a more collaborative environment driven by the creation of the Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) and Integrated Care Systems (ICSs), we are seeing accelerated partnerships between healthcare organisations and technology and service partners. This is underscored by the high number of strong nominations all of which showcase impressive enhancements to clinical workflows that enable a greater focus on the patient and their problem. I’d like to extend my congratulations to all.”

For each of the six awards, there was an overall Winner as well as Special Commendations in the category reflecting the strength and depth of nominations. New for 2023 was the Impact Award for the customer who has achieved far reaching results due to an excellent deployment of Imprivata technology.

Customer award winners

Each year, the Proven ROI Award is given to the customer who has fully leveraged their Imprivata solutions, either by deploying effectively across their organisation, saving time, or realising the value of Imprivata solutions in their workflows. Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was honoured this year for its roll out of Imprivata OneSign enterprise access management across its three main Emergency Departments spanning North Wales. This has enabled the Health Board to provide its ED clinicians with fast access to patient information systems via single sign-on logins that demonstrate an immediate return on investment.

Special commendations went to Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and NHS Borders for the roll out of Imprivata OneSign enterprise access management and successful campaign to promote badge-tap workflows, respectively.

The Innovator Award for the Imprivata champion whose success story resonates organisational innovation and achievement went to County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust. The trust achieved a ‘global first’ with their deployment of Imprivata Mobile Device Access, Zebra TC52 mobile computers, Cerner CareAware suite of applications, and Medanets mobile nursing solutions. The IT team worked closely with Imprivata to develop this new workflow and together found a winning solution that has seen enthusiastic adoption by clinical staff.

Special commendations went to Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust for their successful deployment of Imprivata OneSign enterprise access management, and North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust –the first trust to deploy Imprivata Privileged Access Management.

The Impact Award for the customer who has achieved an outstanding rollout of an Imprivata solution was presented to Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust. The trust has implemented Imprivata OneSign enterprise access management with Spine Combined Workflow Plus, which includes Imprivata Virtual Smartcard in conjunction with Ascom handheld devices. The solution provides the same fast, tap-and-go workflow process for clinicians on all devices.

Special commendations went to Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust for its extended deployment of Imprivata OneSign enterprise access management to deliver a comprehensive Epic and single sign-on solution, and University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust for their roll out of Imprivata OneSign enterprise access management.

The Early Adopter Award for the customer that has significantly contributed to product roadmap initiatives was presented to Hull University Teaching Hospital NHS Trust (HUTH). The trust has worked closely with Imprivata to develop the Identity Governance integration with NHSmail which automates the provisioning and deprovisioning of NHSmail accounts. In addition to implementing this within their own Identity Governance workflows, HUTH has helped Imprivata productise the solution so that all Imprivata NHSmail users can benefit from the innovation.

Special commendations went to East Sussex Health NHS Trust for its pioneering work with Imprivata Mobile Device Access, Zebra hand-held devices, and Virtual Smartcard and Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust for its combined deployment of Imprivata OneSign and Confirm ID enterprise access management, and Privileged Access Management for around 6,000 users.

The Clinical Excellence Award for the customer whose clinical team stands out as an exceptional proponent of Imprivata solutions, was presented to Tallaght University Hospital (in collaboration with HSE/E-Health Ireland). Tallaght University Hospital ran a highly successful pilot project to test single sign-on solutions for staff to quickly access clinical applications. It improved efficiency, security, safety, and satisfaction for staff and patients and is now part of a national project to deliver full Identity and Access Management across Ireland.

Special commendations went to NHS Highlands for its approach to clinical and IT collaboration to promote innovation and support patient care, and Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust where the involvement of clinicians resulted in an extremely successful deployment of Imprivata OneSign enterprise access management.

The Outstanding Collaboration Award for the customer who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to the development and roll out of solutions across the Imprivata portfolio was presented to Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. For over ten years, Royal Free has been a key partner and innovator with Imprivata and was the first to test and deploy the MFR75 proximity card reader, and an early adopter of Imprivata Spine Combined Workflow with Virtual Smartcard, Mobile Device Access, Identity Governance, and Confirm ID enterprise access management. It was also the first customer site, globally, to host the Imprivata Customer Advisory Board at the HIMSS Level 7 site at Chase Farm Hospital.

Special commendations went to South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust where its strong partnership with Imprivata during testing and verification for Imprivata Virtual Smartcard led to accreditation from NHS Digital and NHS England, and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust for the largest deployment of Imprivata GroundControl mobile access and control and Identity Governance in Europe.

For more information, visit the Imprivata website.