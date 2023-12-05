Psychologist Peter Lewis Kranz to be Featured on Close Up Radio

EDINBURG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, systemic racism continues to persist in our communities and while the nation has undoubtedly made progress structural racism is still embedded and deeply rooted in our culture. Data and research show how Black Americans experience different treatment from their white counterparts. Even though we have become more racially and ethically diverse, hate crimes have been on the rise not only has it pervaded our economic, social, and civic systems but also how we interact with one another on a daily basis. Through individual and collective efforts, we have made meaningful progress where people have become determined to never give up till all people have equal rights.

The tragic cases of Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd all killed at the hands of police incited such outrage that massive protests ignited across the country as a cry for racial justice. The Black Lives Matter movement was formed from these horrific incidents of police brutality sparking major transformation across policing, education, entertainment, and more.

For decades, long before these terrible incidents even occurred, one particular gentleman made it his mission to improve race relations not only through his notable speaking engagements, commendable research, but his conscience effort toward solutions to help overcome racial biases and bring about transformational and sustainable change.

Dr. Peter Kranz is a highly esteemed retired clinical psychologist and Professor who has worked at mental health clinics, colleges and universities but is most notably known for his valuable contributions to improving race relations.

Peter obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Grinnell College in 1963 and his PhD in 1969 from Utah State University. From 1972 to 1977 when he taught in the University of North Florida, Peter put together an extremely unique course called Human Conflict: Black and White that received national media attention.

During his years in education, Peter was thrilled to have had the opportunity to teach in Russia, Mexico, India, and Thailand.

.He continually encouraged his students to consider studying abroad. He says this is one of the most optimal ways to learn about cultural differences that will help them acquire a deeper understanding and insight into other customs and lifestyles different from their own encouraging them to become more accepting of diversity. By empowering a growth mindset young people will be inspired to work towards promoting an equitable, moral, peaceful society.

In fact, Peter encourages Universities and Colleges to make it a mandatory requirement for students to become wholeheartedly involved in their communities.

We all must do our part and make an effort to combat racism and racial discrimination. Establishing connections with people from diverse backgrounds allows us to be more accepting, tolerant, understanding, and empathetic towards one other. In our globalized society it has become key to improve our cultural competence to help us progress towards building a better world. In short, it teaches us to respect and appreciate each other leading to less cultural conflict.

Peter’s tireless work over the years is an example of how we can improve racial injustice and build a better bridge towards empathy and inclusion that benefits us all. He continues to encourage us to continue to work against racism so we can all live in a healthy, safe, and peaceful world.

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno