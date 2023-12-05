OnlineCheckWriter.com Launches Version 3.5 for Enhanced User Interface Experience

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading B2B payments platform, announces the launch of UI version 3.5, designed to provide its users with a more stylish, refined, and efficient experience. The new user interface focuses on easy navigation and faster loading time to boost overall performance; it also allows the personalization of the login experience. The highly responsive interface adapts to all devices like laptops, tablets, and desktops, making it convenient for users to manage their finances from anywhere.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, focuses on advanced business payment technologies. It streamlines payment processes by connecting with widely used accounting and payroll software, making payments easier for businesses and individuals. This integration improves financial management, offering users a seamless experience.

The platform makes it easy for businesses with multiple accounts to monitor transactions and financial data. Users can select different payment methods and specify how recipients receive payments, including options like ACH, checks, wire transfers, payment links, etc.

OnlineCheckWriter.com simplifies business check handling with an affordable solution for personalized check printing. The platform offers various payment methods, like e-check and mail check, and lets businesses easily create and customize checks through a user-friendly interface. Users can print checks on any printer with blank paper, eliminating the need for ordering pre-printed checks.

The SaaS platform enhances security with the Positive Pay feature, identifying suspicious transactions and preventing unauthorized checks. With new check design templates, the platform ensures a professional appearance and can save users over 80% of check printing costs. This innovative approach streamlines business check transactions, providing a convenient and secure alternative to traditional methods.

OnlineCheckWriter.com is a well-known business platform with 8 million registered users and over $50 billion in transactions. Its user-friendly interface is widely liked, and its innovative payment services are set to support future growth and expansion. This positions the platform as a top provider of financial technology solutions for businesses globally.