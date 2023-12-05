FBS Wins Best Forex Broker Africa 2023 and Two More Accolades in World Business Outlook Awards 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- FBS, a global broker, has solidified its leading position in the realm of financial and trading services, being awarded for the Best Forex Broker Africa, Best Introducing Broker Program Global, and Best Client Support Asia by World Business Outlook. These achievements recognize FBS for its competitive trading conditions, quality services, and long-term commitment to providing swift access to financial markets to people globally.
To prove its excellence, FBS had to withstand three rounds of careful jury evaluations and showcase its competitive offerings and unique value propositions. As a result, the World Business Outlook award committee has granted FBS mastery trophies in three categories:
1. Best Forex Broker Africa 2023: FBS got this well-deserved award for its competitive product offerings for web and mobile trading, transparent trading conditions (ranging from high leverages up to 1:3000 and fast order execution in under 0.01 to free VPS and zero hidden fees), and education activities, including trading seminars and participation the industry events and exhibitions.
2. Best Introducing Broker Global 2023: This award acknowledges the Introducing Broker (IB) Program from FBS as the finest globally. FBS’s IBs get favorable partner conditions, including high commissions reaching 43 percent of spread and the brand’s support on every stage of partner development.
3. Best Client Support Asia 2023: FBS provides round-the-clock client support in local languages, aims to engage with its audiences on popular channels and social media platforms, and proactively reacts to clients’ inquiries – in less than a minute.
In celebrating a new successful milestone in the FBS history and sharing thoughts on the awards, Eugene Kalugin, FBS Global Business Efficiency Head, commented, “We are thrilled to be recognized as “the best” across IB programs globally and Forex brokers in Africa, as well as marked for our exceptional client support in Asia. These awards from World Business Outlook are a testament to our hard work that recognizes our dedication to providing a smooth trading experience for more than 27 million of our traders worldwide.”
According to Shashank M, CEO at World Business Outlook, “There are many online trading companies with the best tools, features and training programs for their clients. However, by providing the best customer support in local languages, ensuring transparency in their business operations, and focusing on favorable partnerships have ensured that FBS gets three of the most reputed awards. World Business Outlook feels proud in honoring FBS with the Best Introducing Broker Global 2023, Best Client Support Asia 2023 and Best Forex Broker Africa 2023 Awards in their annual edition awards held at Marriott Marquis, Queen’s Park on November 25, 2023.”
For more information about FBS and its award-winning services, visit www.fbs.com.
