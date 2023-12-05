Baby Hopper Learns Good Manners in New Children's Book
Explore the world of etiquette with "Baby Hopper Learns the Magic of Good Manners," a new book teaching children basic social skills.SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Second Half Studios Publishing is proud to announce the release of "Baby Hopper Learns the Magic of Good Manners" by author Chris Hilbig. This title is the first in a series of books targeting children ages 3 to 8 years of age. This new children's book follows Baby Hopper, a curious and mischievous baby bunny, as he learns the importance of good manners from his loving momma.
In today's world, teaching children the value of courtesy, etiquette, and social skills can be a challenge. The book "Baby Hopper Learns the Magic of Good Manners" strives to be of service to parents looking for tools to help them raise their children into functioning, well-adjusted adults. Through engaging storytelling and colorful illustrations, this book imparts basic life lessons, using common situations that children experience.
Author Chris Hilbig, understands the importance of teaching kids good manners from an early age. He was inspired to write this book after noticing how too many young children had a complete disregard for their parents and how younger generations have grown up with a noticeable lack of social skills. With "Baby Hopper Learns the Magic of Good Manners," Hilbig hopes to fill that gap and help parents and caregivers instill these important values in their little ones.
This educational book is now available for purchase on Second Half Studios Publishing's website and major online retailers. For more information on "Baby Hopper Learns the Magic of Good Manners", please visit our Second Half Studios's official website, 2ndHalfStudios.com.
About Second Half Studios:
Second Half Studios (and its imprint Second Half Studios Publishing) was founded in San Antonio, Texas by writer and graphic artist Chris Hilbig. 2nd Half's goal is to produce quality books and media that are both family-friendly and fun. Please visit 2ndHalfStudios.com for more information. Readers can also keep up with Second Half Studios on major social media platforms.
