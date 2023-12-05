EDUCATION INNOVATOR JESSICA SHELLEY RECOGNIZED BY FORBES AS A TOP 30 UNDER 30
Humble Roots to Impacting Education by Empowering Parents: Former Teacher Turned EdTech Founder and CEO Makes a Mark
As a teacher and mother, it was realizing how the data we have as teachers combines with the nuance every parent knows about their child, as the key to unlocking learning success.”GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned publication Forbes has unveiled its prestigious "30 Under 30" list for Education, and among the exceptional talents recognized is Jessica Shelley, a mother of five, former public school teacher, and the visionary founder and CEO of Dailies. Dailies, is a groundbreaking educational platform that aims to revolutionize the way parents engage in their children's educational journeys, making a lasting impact on families nationwide.
— Jessica Shelley, Co-founder & CEO of Dailies
As a mother of 5 and former public school teacher, she understands the vital role parents play in their children's academic success. Noticing a signficant gap in available support to parents, Jessica Shelley embarked on a mission to empower parents by providing them with the tools necessary to become true champions of their children’s learning. With Dailies, an innovative educational platform, she has created a game-changing solution that combines gamified micro-learning with an interactive environment led by highly qualified educators.
Dailies offers live personalized classes that serve as a daily learning resource for children, while simultaneously generating progress reports for families and teachers. By utilizing this cutting-edge platform, educators and families can address learning gaps in a matter of hours, a significant reduction compared to the traditional six to nine-week feedback loop. This streamlined approach not only saves valuable time but also enhances student learning outcomes.
What makes this work so meaningful? Shelley states, “As a teacher and mother, it was realizing how the data we have as teachers combines with the nuance every parent knows about their child, as the key to unlocking learning success.”
Dailies has quickly gained recognition as a game-changer within the education technology industry, with an impressive valuation of $5 million. Its rapid growth and success are a testament to the vision and dedication of its founder, who has tirelessly worked to bridge the gap between parents, teachers, and students between home and school.
With Dailies at the forefront of educational innovation, parents and educators can look forward to a future where every child has the opportunity to thrive academically.
Families and schools can unlock learning insights by joining for free at https://dailiespods.com.
