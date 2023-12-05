Submit Release
Cubicall Introduces Correctional Court Pods

Prefabricated pods streamline legal processes by facilitating remote court hearings in correctional facilities to reduce costs & mitigate logistical challenges.

We're thrilled to help address their need— not only for the benefit of the courts and facilities but also for law enforcement personnel and even those in custody.”
— Anthony Pucci
LAS VEGAS, NV, U.S., December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubicall, a U.S. manufacturer of prefabricated office pods, today launched Correctional Court Pods, a modular "phone booth" that helps streamline legal processes by facilitating remote court proceedings inside correctional facilities while addressing critical concerns surrounding security, logistics, and the overall well-being of those in custody.

Designed with built-in video conferencing purpose-built for the court, the Correctional Court Pods enable those in custody to attend court hearings remotely, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming transfers to physical courts. The result is a quicker and more efficient judicial system for facility admins, guards, inmates, and legal professionals.

The modular and customizable pods include a 27" medical-grade capacitive touchscreen monitor with a built-in camera and feature bullet-resistant aluminum-framed door and thermoplastic polymers. By allowing those in custody to attend court hearings inside correctional facilities, the justice system can minimize the financial burden and security risks associated with transportation. Controlled video conferencing within the facility's confines ensures a secure legal environment.

"Our clients loved our original court privacy pods for use in public settings," said Anthony Pucci, Co-founder of Cubicall. "And they quickly explained the benefits of a modified remote court pod for correctional facilities. We're thrilled to help address their need— not only for the benefit of the courts and facilities but also for law enforcement personnel and even those in custody."

In addition to remote court proceedings, the pods can be used for secure, efficient video-conferencing to maintain attorney-client privilege. While Correctional Court Pods optimize resources and reduce costs, they also help safeguard the right to a fair and speedy judicial process.

About Cubicall
Cubicall is a leading provider of prefabricated workspace and healthcare solutions designed to enhance productivity, privacy, and flexibility. The modular designs ship flat, are easily assembled and are fully customizable. As Seen on ABC's Shark Tank, Cubicall has been featured on Fox Business Channel, The New York Times, Interior Design, Fast Company, and Forbes. Cubicall is helping redefine workspaces to foster creativity, facilitate workflows, and meet needs through efficient designs. Cubicall is designed, engineered, and manufactured in Las Vegas, NV. www.cubicallbooth.com

Press
Cubicall
+1 888-965-0341
press@cubicallbooth.com
