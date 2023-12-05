USMEDIC Expands Its Leadership Team with Tom Neathamer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Medical Equipment Consultants, Inc. (USMEDIC), a leading provider of equipment management solutions for the healthcare industry, announced the appointment of Tom Neathamer as Senior Vice President of Strategic Relationships and new member of USMEDIC’s Executive Leadership Team.
“Tom is an industry veteran who has proven his expertise in designing and implementing leading equipment maintenance programs for nearly two decades.” said USMEDIC Chairman, Sean Stapleton. "Tom knows how to make an impact and has been responsible for developing some of the most creative and successful equipment maintenance programs in our industry.” stated Mr. Stapleton.
Mr. Neathamer most recently served as Senior Manager of Multivendor Development at Siemens Healthineers. Previously, Mr. Neathamer designed multi-vendor programs for a number of national and global healthcare companies. “I’m excited for the opportunity to join the USMEDIC team which will allow me to offer some of the most advanced service programs in the market.” said Mr. Neathamer.
“We feel very fortunate to have Tom join USMEDIC, along with his former colleague from Siemens, Tim Riehm, which we proudly announced last month. This unprecedented roster of talent is exciting for USMEDIC.” said Mr. Stapleton. "I’m looking forward to watching the achievements from our executive team as we continue to grow and scale our operations.” concluded Mr. Stapleton.
About USMEDIC
U.S. Medical Equipment Consultants, Inc. ("USMEDIC") has been a leading provider of comprehensive equipment management solutions to the healthcare and medical research communities since 1993. USMEDIC programs provide equipment maintenance & management solutions, cost containment and equipment performance reporting & analytics, tailored to fit each partner's unique needs. USMEDIC is focused on the healthcare market, including, hospitals ,surgical centers, clinics and laboratories throughout the United States. For more information about USMEDIC, visit https://usmedic.com.
