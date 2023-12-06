RCE Partners with HD Hyundai for Vietnam's Used Heavy Equipment Business

CEOs of RCE and HD Hyundai Construction Equip. formalize a strategic partnership agreement for the Vietnamese market

Global Heavy Equipment Platform Startup RCE partners with HD Hyundai Construction Equip. to boost Vietnam's used equipment sector.

SEOUL, KOREA, REPUBLIC OF, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global heavy equipment platform startup RCE, led by CEO Hojin Han, has recently entered into a strategic partnership with HD Hyundai Construction Equipment to advance the used equipment sector in the Vietnamese market.

Since its establishment in 2018, RCE has been a pioneer in Vietnam's used equipment platform, boasting the country's most extensive customer database. Leveraging this proprietary database, RCE gains insights into customer locations, equipment ownership, future project plans, and potential demand for specific machinery. Drawing from a network of over 1,000 sellers in Korea, Japan, and China, RCE facilitates the sale of used equipment sourced from overseas to meet the unique demands of the Vietnamese market.

Customers seeking used equipment traditionally prefer physical inspections before purchase. However, RCE has revolutionized the process by showcasing its inventory online, providing customers with a diverse selection at prices below market value. To ensure transparency and build trust, RCE conducts rigorous inspections, offers a comprehensive warranty program, and provides on-site inspection services.

The collaboration with HD Hyundai Construction Equipment is poised to elevate customer service standards further. Through joint efforts, the partnership aims to enhance technical education, provide advanced service technical support, and streamline parts supply.

Looking towards the future, both RCE and HD Hyundai Construction Equipment plan to establish a local technical education center. This initiative will focus on training professionals in the field of construction machinery. Additionally, the collaboration includes plans for tailored financial product support and localized equipment monitoring services.

CEO Hojin Han expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating, "Despite the well-established quality of Korean construction machinery, the second-hand market faced limitations due to the lack of service infrastructure. RCE's customer-centric service approach aims to overcome these barriers and expedite the overseas export of Korean equipment."

This partnership signifies a significant step forward for both RCE and HD Hyundai Construction Equipment, reflecting their commitment to advancing the used heavy equipment industry in Vietnam. The collaboration is expected to bring tangible benefits to the market, fostering technological advancements and providing accessible, high-quality used heavy equipment options for local businesses and professionals.

** About RCE

RCE is a leading online platform specializing in used heavy equipment. Since its inception in 2018, RCE has been at the forefront of transforming the landscape of used equipment purchases. At present, the company boasts the most extensive direct sourcing network of heavy equipment in Asia, spanning across Korea, Japan, and China. Notably, RCE secured series A in 2022 funding from esteemed Korean investors, including Smilegate Investment, Sui Generis Partners, Nextrans Inc. and Hana Financial Investment. Recognized for its outstanding growth, the company was honored as a "Baby Unicorn" by the Ministry of SME in 2022.