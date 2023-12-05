Triage Cancer® Launches Triage Health to Provide Free Education on the Legal and Practical Issues of a Medical Diagnosis
EINPresswire.com/ -- Triage Cancer, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing free education and support to those affected by cancer, today announced the launch of Triage Health. Triage Health is designed to ensure that individuals diagnosed with any type of chronic or serious medical conditions have a place to turn for help.
Through TriageHealth.org, individuals and their caregivers can gain access to essential legal and practical education on topics such as choosing a health insurance plan, disability insurance options, managing medical bills and finances, estate planning, employment rights, and much more.
“Over the years, we have developed educational events, materials, and resources for the cancer community, but we know that everyone could benefit from this information,” said Joanna Doran, CEO of Triage Cancer. “Our vision was to establish a platform accessible to all and the timing of this program’s launch is extremely helpful with so many in the middle of Open Enrollment.”
Triage Health also has useful information for everyone to better understand their insurance options and how to access quality health care, which can help people get access to prevention, screening, testing, and other early detection options. Research has demonstrated that people with adequate health insurance coverage are more likely to access preventative and early detection services.
“Our experience with Triage Cancer has highlighted the urgent need for a better-informed general public when it comes to financial complexities of a navigating the health care system, and Triage Health was built to serve as a vital resource for those seeking support. Expanding beyond our initial mission of serving cancer patients and their families, our program, Triage Health, translates complex and intimidating issues into easy-to-understand content,” added Doran.
Acknowledging that people learn in different ways, information is available in a variety of different formats, such as Quick Guides, Checklists, and videos. Materials and resources are also available for specific populations, such as seniors, young adults, veterans, and others.
For more information on Triage Health, please visit www.triagehealth.org.
More About Triage Cancer:
Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization that provides free education on the legal and practical issues that can arise following a cancer diagnosis. The organization serves individuals diagnosed with cancer, as well as their families, caregivers, advocates, and health care professionals, helping them navigate complex situations by providing free events, materials, and resources.
More About Triage Cancer:
Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization that provides free education on the legal and practical issues that can arise following a cancer diagnosis. The organization serves individuals diagnosed with cancer, as well as their families, caregivers, advocates, and health care professionals, helping them navigate complex situations by providing free events, materials, and resources.
