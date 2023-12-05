Lane Closure Scheduled for Southbound Interstate 229 Over Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Monday, Dec. 4, 2023

Contact: Chris Peters, Lead Highway Maintenance Worker, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A lane closure is scheduled on southbound Interstate 229 over Minnesota Avenue between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and Wednesday Dec. 6, 2023. Crews will be drilling for future construction in this area.

Only the southbound driving lane of I-229 will be closed. Motorists can expect delays during the scheduled closure and are encouraged to find alternate routes.

