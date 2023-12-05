Submit Release
U.S. Embassy recognizes International Day for persons with disabilities

The U.S. Embassy St. George’s joins the global community in commemorating the International Day for Persons with Disabilities on December 3, 2023. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of inclusivity, understanding, and empowerment for individuals with diverse abilities.

The theme for this year’s International Day for Persons with Disabilities is “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world.”

The U.S. Embassy is proud to be part of this worldwide effort to raise awareness and foster an environment where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can thrive and contribute to society.

On Monday, December 4, 2023, Acting Principal Officer of the U.S. Embassy Kevin Ogley attended and participated in a special assembly at the School for Special Education in Grand Anse, St. George’s. He gave encouraging remarks to the students and expressed thanks to the staff for their incredible service and the outstanding role in fostering educational development.

In collaboration with the Grenada Association of U.S. Exchange Alumni, the students were treated to light refreshments to show appreciation for their unique contribution towards community life in Grenada. The assembly was celebrated under the theme “We Appreciate You!”

