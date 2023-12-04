Massachusetts Department of Correction Implements No Cost Calls 

Milford — Today, the Massachusetts Department of Correction (DOC) implemented no cost phone calls across its 14 correctional facilities to provide equitable access to sustained communication between incarcerated individuals and their loved ones. The move results from legislation signed by Governor Maura Healey requiring calls be made available free of charge for individuals in state and county prisons. The Healey-Driscoll Administration supported this initiative in recognition that maintaining a connection between incarcerated individuals and their families is vital to enhancing rehabilitation, reducing recidivism, and improving community safety.

Beginning today, December 1, 2023, all calls from the standard facility wall phone will use the same call procedures outlined in the Department’s Telephone Access and Use Policy. However, phone calls will no longer incur any charge. Previously, the incarcerated individual or the person receiving the call would pay the fee. Under the change, there is no cap on the number of calls.

“The Massachusetts Department of Correction recognizes the importance of incarcerated individuals maintaining bonds with their loved ones. No cost calls will alleviate the financial burden and remove barriers for an individual in MA DOC custody to stay connected with their outside support system. Strong family support helps to advance the rehabilitative process, reduces recidivism, and contributes to successful reentry upon release,” said DOC Commissioner Carol Mici.

To raise awareness about this change, DOC provided the population with written notification, posted signage in all residential units, and uploaded a message to each person’s department-issued educational tablet.

In anticipation of increased demand and call volume within each housing unit, DOC has proactively engaged the phone vendor, Securus Technologies, to identify locations across the agency that may benefit from additional wall phones. DOC is also exploring ways to facilitate additional access, including the ability to make calls through tablets. In addition, the Department provides other opportunities for incarcerated individuals to stay connected with loved ones through in-person visits, letters, and electronic messaging.

The Department has published an FAQ to provide families and loved ones with more information about the implementation of the no cost call initiative.

