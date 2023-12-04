FVSU grad assumes command of Force Generation Center

A Fort Valley University graduate and native Georgian assumed command of the Air Force Reserve Command’s Force Generation Center, Monday -- with two words to wrap up his opening remarks.

“Let’s go!” said Brig. Gen. Kelvin McElroy, who grew up in Macon. The ceremony took place in the Nugteren Hangar at the Museum of Aviation. Maj Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, deputy commander of Air Force Reserve Command, presided.

McElroy set forth his priorities for the Force Generation Center audience.

“Readiness, People, and Culture,” he said. “With the purpose: To increase readiness through exercises and security cooperations, to deliver Air Force Reserve Combat capabilities and employment visibility.”

The Force Generation Center is the single organization responsible for generating Air Force Reserve forces by leveraging Reserve strategic capability to meet operational needs in support of global force management. The center performs all aspects of force generation to include oversight, visibility , and accountability of more than 66,000 Air Force Reservists.

McElroy’s span of control extends from the individual Reservist to entire combat capable units, supporting a broad array of organizations from Air Force units to joint exercises and combatant commands, through all stages of activation from volunteerism up to and including full mobilization.

“My commitment to you is that we will remain focused on Lt. Gen. Healy’s strategic priorities for the command, and his Task Order, to be Ready Now, and Transforming for the Future,” he said.

McElroy previously served as the mobilization assistant to the Director of Logistics, Civil Engineering, Force Protection and Nuclear Integration, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. He directed policy and procedures for field and depot-level aircraft and commodities maintenance, nuclear weapon systems sustainment, software engineering, conventional munitions, logistics plans, transportation, supply chain operations and management, civil engineering, force protection and logistics information technology activities. As the lead command integrator for life cycle sustainment, he planned and coordinated for product support and acquisition logistics across the Air Force weapon systems portfolio.