GET Cities and Radical Partners Announce Search for Forward-Thinking Tech Leaders to Join GET Champions Cohort in Miami

GET Cities and Radical Partners to select a new cohort for GET Champions, an intervention for tech leaders to advance gender equity at their companies.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- GET (Gender Equity in Tech) Cities is recruiting a select group of 20 forward-thinking tech leaders committed to advancing gender equity in the workplace to join their new GET Champions Cohort for the second iteration of the intervention in Miami.GET Champions Miami, designed by GET Cities and powered by Radical Partners , aims to build a culture of inclusivity and diversity within the tech industry. The intervention equips participants with the tools and strategies needed to install equitable retention, hiring, and attraction policies in their own companies that ensure powerful, measurable outcomes.Starting January 2024, 20 selected cohort members will receive exclusive access to a 4-month sponsored experience that includes virtual workshops with local facilitators from diverse backgrounds, 1-on-1 coaching sessions, and in-person events including a Talent Connect event to put learned skills to practice through behavioral interviews with the region’s women, trans, and nonbinary tech talent.Past cohort members have come from companies like Mastercard, Oracle, Paramount, and Iron Hack and 100% of participants have rated the program highly valuable, emphasizing its pivotal role in fostering substantial growth and elevating leadership experiences.Dana Wheeler, IT Director at Oracle and past GET Champions cohort member said, “I’ve already put forward four new ideas to the sponsors of the Women in Leadership ERG in my organization on how to increase participation in diversity events and gain more allies. These were very well received and those sponsors have gotten me a meeting with a senior executive that they believe can get these moved forward. I can say without a doubt that I will be a much more effective agent of change because of this program!”Not only will participants be given the tools to increase and retain historically excluded technologists in their organizations, which includes boosting their company’s performance overall, but they will also deepen their knowledge of gender equity issues in the workplace and become more effective changemakers through meaningful and actionable conversations.Anais Aguero, GET Champions cohort member and Student Success Senior Manager at Iron Hack said, “Participating in this program has allowed me to extend opportunities within my community network such as the Talent Connect. Being able to showcase that these inclusive spaces can be made readily available and do exist allows me to push the envelope. I’m encouraging others to seek these spaces and join them as they DO exist.”Applications for the final few spots in the 2024 GET Champions cohort are open through December 22nd and selected participants will be announced on January 12th. The application and eligibility requirements to join the new GET Champions cohort can be found here.To learn more about GET Champions visit: www.getcities.org/get-champions About GET CitiesGET Cities is a national initiative designed to accelerate the power and influence of historically excluded people and places in tech through ecosystem alignment and activation to build a more equitable and vibrant economy. GET Cities launched in 2020, powered by SecondMuse Foundation, with catalytic funding from Pivotal Ventures and in partnership with Break Through Tech, and we are currently seeking additional investors and partners to implement interventions based on our pilots and learnings.About SecondMuse FoundationSecondMuse Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that advocates for a different approach for building inclusive and resilient societies and economies, which is referred to as relational wealth. It draws learning from the experiences of our partners, other organizations and communities around the world to advance the approach to a larger audience. The Foundation contributes to thought leadership, field building, and the creation of public goods on relational wealth. We seek to empower a community of practitioners and influence funders to better understand relational wealth and how it can be harnessed to benefit all people and the planet.About Radical PartnersRadical Partners is a Miami-based social impact accelerator. They invest in leaders, engage locals, co-design innovative solutions and build coalitions to collectively strengthen communities.