AgencyBloc Expands Enterprise Technology Offerings For Insurtech Market

AgencyBloc has been a tremendous part of our growth. Since the partnership began we have seen a growth of 34% in sales and a 58% growth in distribution.” — Cristin Hopkin-Bishop, Chief Operating Officer at The Brokerage Inc.

CEDAR FALLS, IA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgencyBloc, the #1 Recommended insurtech benefits and senior market growth platform, has announced the availability of expanded enterprise capabilities specifically geared to the needs of large insurance organizations seeking to help their brokers and benefits agencies sell more while keeping up with increasing compliance demands.

The enterprise offering leverages the core capabilities that have made AgencyBloc the #1 recommended agency management system for small to large retail agencies. The expanded enterprise additions provide an array of capabilities sought by organizations needed to accommodate a broader set of user roles while enabling scale and efficiency. Included in the expansion are complex workflow automations, call center capabilities including VoIP, as well as other marketing and communication tools. This fully integrated toolset for enterprise benefits and Medicare organizations is the first of its kind single platform technology in the space.

The Brokerage Inc., a Texas-based FMO, is a client that has been leveraging AgencyBloc solutions since 2018.

“AgencyBloc has been a tremendous part of our growth,” said Cristin Hopkin-Bishop, Chief Operating Officer at The Brokerage Inc. “Since the partnership began we have seen a growth of 34% in sales and a 58% growth in distribution. That doesn’t cover the money we’ve saved with the ability to automate operations or client and prospect communications, or missing commissions from carriers.”

AgencyBloc’s solutions have been used by enterprise organizations to drive efficiency and meet the needs of their members for several years, but the addition of this dedicated enterprise offering broadens the solution’s capabilities for those organizations as well as providing the ability for organizations of all sizes to continue to scale up on a single platform.

“Over the last several years, we have seen considerable growth in this space, particularly with the Medicare market, along with increasing regulatory burdens. With that growth, there has been firm consolidation and a greater need for enterprise-level solutions,” said Cory Schmidt, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder at AgencyBloc. “Our solutions provide unique, scalable and efficient tools in a single solution platform optimized for the specific needs of the benefits and Medicare space.”

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs and carriers.