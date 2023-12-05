The City of Orem Adopts ‘In God We Trust’ As Its Official Motto
In these times of uncertainty and division, it is more important than ever to ground our community in the timeless values that have sustained us through the years.”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Orem has officially adopted a new motto, embracing the phrase "In God We Trust" as a representation of the community's values and heritage. The decision, which follows a unanimous vote by the City Council, was announced by Mayor David Young during a ceremony at the City Hall earlier this month.
"In these times of uncertainty and division, it is more important than ever to ground our community in the timeless values that have sustained us through the years," said Mayor Young. "Adopting 'In God We Trust' as our city's motto is a reflection of our collective faith, our commitment to one another, and our trust in the foundational principles that guide us."
The motto, which the United States adopted as its official motto in 1956 by the 84th Congress, was chosen to reinforce the city's dedication to the principles of unity, integrity, and faith. The phrase will be incorporated into the official city seal and will be displayed in prominent locations throughout Orem, including city buildings, parks, and the Orem Public Library.
Mayor Young emphasized that the new motto represents the inclusive spirit of Orem. "While 'In God We Trust' has religious connotations, our intention is to signify trust in the broader sense—trust in the greater good, in the strong bonds of our community, and in the ideals that unite us. Orem is a place where all people, regardless of belief or background, are valued and respected."
The decision has been met with a range of responses, reflecting the diverse perspectives of Orem's residents. The city has long been known for its strong community, vibrant culture, and beautiful landscapes. The adoption of the new motto is expected to be a symbol of the city's commitment to preserving these qualities for generations to come.
For more information about the City of Orem's new motto and upcoming community engagement events, visit www.orem.org.
About the City of Orem
The City of Orem is a thriving community located in Utah County, known for its picturesque landscapes, family-friendly environment, and strong sense of community. With a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its residents, Orem offers a wide range of cultural, recreational, and educational opportunities. For more information, please visit https://orem.org.
