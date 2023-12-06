Hungarian Startup, Medalyst, Signs Game-Changing Deal with Barca Academy

Medalyst signs with Barca Academy Horovitz Tomi Medalyst

A Hungarian startup could revolutionize the operation of sports clubs.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hungarian startup Medalyst is poised to revolutionize the operations of sports clubs globally with its cutting-edge solution. Founded four years ago by Horovitz Tomi, a former national team athlete, Medalyst addresses the longstanding challenges faced by sports organizations, providing a streamlined approach to management.

From Athlete to Entrepreneur: The Birth of Medalyst

The genesis of Medalyst traces back to the entrepreneurial spirit of its founder, Tamas Horovitz. Drawing inspiration from his 15-year career as a national team athlete, Tomi recognized the hurdles faced by sports clubs – from tracking injured players to managing membership fee payments and communication gaps. In response, Medalyst was born.

One driving force behind the founder's mindset was figuring out how to accomplish something more simply and efficiently.

These two criteria are also present in the case of Medalyst. The founder's own experiences, as a former national team athlete inspired him. He frequently encountered systemic problems that presented unnecessary challenges for his club.

During the COVID period, Tomi's businesses came to a halt. Nevertheless, he saw an opportunity in unfavorable circumstances. Instead of self-pity, he began developing the project that had long been on his bucket list: founding a startup in the IT sector. He was joined by two partners. In a short time they have found out what the main challenges of sports clubs are: lack of digitalization, continuous delays in membership fee payments, communication problems, sustaining motivation.

Medalyst's All-Star Team: Greta Winkelmann and Koppany Dezsi Join the Ranks

Tomi's vision gained momentum with the addition of Greta Winkelmann, a seasoned UX/UI expert with a decade of experience. Joining forces with Koppany Dezsi, a project lead with a rich background in major corporations, the Medalyst team was set to redefine the standards of sports technology.

Digitalization: A Game-Changer in Sports Club Management

A recent survey conducted by Medalyst involving 140 coaches and sports leaders revealed the pressing issues in sports club management. The lack of digitalization, persistent delays in membership fee payments, communication challenges, and maintaining motivation emerged as the primary roadblocks.

Their study reveals astonishing details, such as the prevalence of the traditional "grid notebook" in many clubs, despite the advance of digital technology. If they use some software for administration, it may not necessarily lead to simplification, as there is no software on the market that can fully meet existing needs. This leads to a coach spending an average of 30 minutes per month organizing an athlete's data – this amounts to 150 hours for a 300-member club.

Furthermore, nearly 20% of clubs face continuous membership fee delays month after month due to non-payment.

Medalyst's goal is for sports clubs to simplify the daily work of coaches and administrators using their product. On the other hand, they aim to offer a platform for athletes (or, in the case of children, their parents) to track their performance, review finances, pay membership fees by credit card, and even facilitate the purchase of merchandise.

Nothing could better demonstrate the legitimacy of the business than the fact that the Barca Academy showed great interest in Medalyst during the planning phase. With the intervention of an acquaintance, Tomi presented their introduction to the official Hungarian football academy of the football academy of FC Barcelona.

Barca Academy Chooses Medalyst: A Validation of Innovation

In an unprecedented move, the Barca Academy expressed early interest in Medalyst during its planning phase. A personal meeting with the sports director culminated in a resounding success for the Hungarian startup, solidifying a strategic partnership that promises to elevate the sports management experience.

Gamification: Medalyst's Secret Weapon

Medalyst's unique approach includes gamification, integrating game elements into sports management. Coined by Tomi as his "personal favorite," this innovation promises to incentivize athletes, coaches, and administrators alike through a points-based reward system.

The Future of Sports Management is Here

As Medalyst marks its official launch in January 2021, it sets the stage for a new era in sports club management. The collaboration with the Barca Academy serves as a testament to the startup's credibility and innovative prowess. With an eye on simplifying administrative tasks and enhancing the athlete experience, Medalyst is set to transform the playing field.

About Medalyst

Medalyst is a Hungarian startup founded with the mission to simplify and enhance the operations of sports clubs globally. With a focus on digitalization, user experience, and innovative solutions, Medalyst aims to revolutionize the way sports organizations manage their day-to-day activities.

