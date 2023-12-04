Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,478 in the last 365 days.

Tatsiana Sidarovich

Tatsiana is a second-year bachelor’s student in the joint program offered by the European Humanities University (Vilnius) and Vytautas Magnus University (Kaunas), majoring in “World Politics and Economics”. Currently, she is studying at the Jagiellonian University (Krakow) as an Erasmus+ student. Tatsiana is engaged in volunteering, student initiatives and project creation. Also, she participates in debate tournaments, and European events and is a holder of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung scholarship. She is actively involved in cultural and creative activities. She has devoted considerable time to the study of Belarusian history, culture and literature, folk dance and music. Tatsiana is full of enthusiasm and wants to share important information about European values and opportunities with the Belarusian youth.

You just read:

Tatsiana Sidarovich

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more