Tatsiana Sidarovich

Tatsiana is a second-year bachelor’s student in the joint program offered by the European Humanities University (Vilnius) and Vytautas Magnus University (Kaunas), majoring in “World Politics and Economics”. Currently, she is studying at the Jagiellonian University (Krakow) as an Erasmus+ student. Tatsiana is engaged in volunteering, student initiatives and project creation. Also, she participates in debate tournaments, and European events and is a holder of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung scholarship. She is actively involved in cultural and creative activities. She has devoted considerable time to the study of Belarusian history, culture and literature, folk dance and music. Tatsiana is full of enthusiasm and wants to share important information about European values and opportunities with the Belarusian youth.