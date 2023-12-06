GrantWorks’ Florida Team Continues Growth with Addition of Public Servant Veteran Katie Smith to Broadband Services
Seasoned Florida public servant will play an instrumental role in closing the digital divide in GrantWorks' client communities.
GrantWorks’ commitment to connectivity and community empowerment deeply resonates with my own values, and together, we aim to create a brighter, more connected future for all.”TALLAHASSE, FLORIDA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrantWorks, Inc., a purpose-driven leader of federal and state grant administration and consulting services, is pleased to welcome Katie Smith as its Vice President of Broadband and Community Partnerships. Based in Florida, Smith will work nationwide to close the digital divide by helping local government clients secure funding and apply for broadband grants while developing partnerships with broadband providers for the most optimal outcomes for GrantWorks’ client communities.
— Katie Smith
"We're thrilled to welcome Katie to the broadband services team—an accomplished professional with a unique blend of technical prowess, seasoned leadership, and a rich background in the public sector,” said Bruce Spitzengel, GrantWorks’ President and founder. “Her expertise will undoubtedly play an instrumental role in furthering our goal to empower communities through connectivity."
Smith joins GrantWorks after 14 years of public service in Florida government within the Department of Health, Department of Economic Opportunity, and the Department of Commerce. In her most recent position as Director of the Florida Office of Broadband, Smith established the office from the ground up and managed the creation of the Florida Strategic Plan for Broadband, the BEAD Five-Year Action Plan, and the Digital Adoption and Use Plan, securing $2 billion for broadband expansion throughout the state.
"I am truly excited and honored to join GrantWorks as the Vice President of Broadband and Community Partnerships,” said Smith. “GrantWorks’ commitment to connectivity and community empowerment deeply resonates with my own values, and together, we aim to create a brighter, more connected future for all."
Smith’s extensive management experience encompasses strategy, economic development, federal and state policy, as well as project and contract management. These attributes make for a strong addition to GrantWorks’ Florida executive team, which now includes:
• Rick Faircloth, Senior Vice President of State and Local Government Services;
• Holly Miller, JD, Vice President of Florida State and Local Government Services;
• Valarie Philipp, P.E., Vice President of Disaster Recovery Programs; and
• Katie Smith, Vice President of Broadband and Community Partnerships.
"Katie's wealth of experience and passion for driving positive change will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts as we continue to prioritize inclusive and innovative broadband solutions for all,” said Faircloth. “We are excited to welcome her to the GrantWorks’ team."
About GrantWorks
GrantWorks proudly celebrates its 44th anniversary as a national provider of highly specialized grant administration, program management, and technical consulting services for state, local, and tribal governments and non-profit organizations in the areas of infrastructure, housing, community and economic development, broadband, disaster recovery, mitigation, and resilience. Since 1979, the purpose-driven firm has secured and managed over $8 billion in federal and state grant-funded projects while helping over 600 of our nation’s communities become smarter, stronger, and more resilient. Visit www.grantworks.net to learn more.
Rachel Henson
GrantWorks, Inc.
+1 601-988-5949
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn