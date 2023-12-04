Video: Steelhead Habitat Restoration in the Potlatch River- Part 1

The Potlatch River basin in north-central Idaho is home to an endangered population of wild steelhead. Due to a variety of factors, including historic land use practices, wild steelhead numbers in the Potlatch River have been declining. Idaho Fish and Game and partner organizations have been conducting a large-scale habitat restoration program to improve stream conditions for these fish. As part of this program, we work directly with private landowners who share a common vision of saving this important population for future generations. Over the next month, we will be releasing a 4-part video series that highlights the key aspects of this important work.