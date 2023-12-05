AMISH SHAH, FOUNDER OF ALTR CREATED DIAMONDS & J’EVAR TO BE PANELIST AT 10th ANNUAL VIBRANT GUJARAT GLOBAL PRE-SUMMIT

Amish Shah , Founder ALTR and J'evar J'EVAR Co. J'evar Lotus Petals Diamond Hoops J'evar Diamond Bracelets ALTR Created Diamonds

Lab-Grown Diamonds: A Visionary Journey for Gujarat’s Next Quarter Century Panel Session will be held on Dec 12th at the SGCCI in Surat, Gujarat, India

I am honored to speak at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit’s seminar on the future of lab-grown diamonds. It is not just about shaping gems; it is about shaping a sustainable and radiant future.” — Amish R. Shah

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amish R. Shah , founder of J’EVAR and ALTR , will be a panelist at the pre-summit seminar for the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 . The pre-summit seminar, “Jewellery, Gemstones and Gujarat: Renaissance for Radiant Viksit Bharat,” will be held on December 12, 2023, beginning at 9:00AM at Platinum Hall, SGCCI in Gujarat, India.Amish will be part of the summit’s session 3, “Lab-Grown Diamonds: A Visionary Journey for Gujarat’s Next Quarter Century.” His unwavering passion for jewelry, technology, and sustainability has positioned Amish as a trailblazer in the industry. He pioneered the marketing for the category in 2006, further establishing ALTR Created Diamonds in 2016 and J'EVAR in 2023 to redefine the landscape of luxury fine jewelry.“I am honored and excited to speak at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit’s lab-grown diamond seminar and share my years of working experience in this category since its inception.” said Shah. “This event has particular significance to me as its being held in my hometown, where my odyssey in diamonds began in 1992. I look forward to exploring the boundless possibilities, from propelling Gujarat into a global hub for diamond excellence to pioneering the visionary future of lab-grown diamonds. It is not just about shaping gems; it is about shaping a sustainable and radiant legacy for the next quarter century and beyond.”The Lab Grown Diamond Panel will focus discussions on ways to leverage technology and innovation to establish Gujarat as a leader in this diamond category. Panelists will express their expert opinions on the challenges and opportunities associated with Created Diamonds that will allow informed decision-making. The summit will present a platform for experts to discuss the ethical and environmental implications, ensuring a balanced approach to the industry's growth.The pre-summit event will have a keynote speech by Shri Bhupendra Patel, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Theme Address by Shri Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, Surat Diamond Bourse. Other notable addresses include Shri Sandip Sagale IAS, Industries Commissioner, GOG, and Shri S J Haider IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, GoG. Esteemed guest panel speakers in attendance are Shri Ramesh Nathalal Vaghasia, President, Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Smt. Chitra Gupta, Deputy Director General, Bureau of Indian Standards, and Shri Jayant Savaliya, President, Surat Jewellery Manufacturers Association.It is noteworthy that this event precedes the grand opening of the world's largest diamond bourse in Surat on 17th Dec, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The convergence of these noteworthy events marks a momentous occasion, symbolizing Gujarat's ascent as a global powerhouse in the diamond trade and innovation.Amish R. Shah is a third-generation scion of a prestigious jewelry-making family that has catered to royalty since 1933. His journey began in 1992, where he gained invaluable experience working in his family's diamond and fine jewelry business in India. In 2016, Amish founded ALTR Created Diamonds with a visionary mission to revolutionize the diamond industry and shape its future. ALTR quickly emerged as a pioneering vertically integrated diamond enterprise, offering end-to-end products, and setting new standards with the creation of the purest form of Type IIa diamonds.As the first to bring lab-grown diamonds to market, Amish Shah has been the feature of notable press including BBC, Forbes, CNBC and more. He also had the honor of being featured as a speaker at the World's-First Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium, hosted by Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) in Dubai on July 10, 2023, as well as other notable events and seminars.In 2023, Amish Shah embarked on a new venture by founding J'EVAR, a luxury fine jewelry brand with a strong consumer focus. At J'EVAR, tradition and contemporary design harmoniously merge with meticulous attention to detail. The brand prides itself on crafting exquisite luxury jewelry that transcends creative boundaries, embodying a philosophy where sustainability and beauty coexist seamlessly. With a steadfast commitment to sustainable luxury, J'EVAR utilizes carbon-neutral lab-grown diamonds and recycled metals.Visit www.altr.nyc to learn more about the category and www.jevar.co to dive deeper into the world of sustainable and exquisite carbon neutral lab-grown diamond jewelry.

ALTR Type IIA Lab Grown Diamond Growing Film: Powering the Future of Luxury with Renewable Energy. Brilliantly sustainable, endlessly exquisite