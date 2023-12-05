SEO Agency NxtGen Marketing Debuts Services to Help Small & Medium Businesses Rank Organically Amid Growing Competition
Research shows nearly 70% of organic search traffic going to the top 3 Google results*TORONTO, CANADA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly launched SEO agency, NxtGen Marketing, has big news for SMBs; they just released custom-tailored search engine optimization services made specifically to help small and medium-sized businesses rank higher in search in as little as four months. With SMBs making up nearly 98% of all businesses in Canada and 99% of businesses in the US,** NxtGen founder Ikram Nagdawala, a 10-year veteran of the digital marketing industry, felt it was critical to create services dedicated to the unique needs of smaller businesses who are trying to increase their presence online.
Ikram commented, "In a world driven by algorithms and ever-changing digital landscapes, SEO is not just an option; it's a necessity. Our mission is to empower SMBs with the tools needed to thrive online. At NxtGen, we empower businesses to unlock their true potential through comprehensive SEO services tailored to their needs.”
Why SEO Matters for SMBs
According to NxtGen, as consumer behavior continues to shift to online channels in the next few years, SEO will become even more critical to digital marketing strategies. Businesses will need to prioritize mobile optimization, enhancing user experience, and investing in quality content creation as part of their overall approach to SEO. Additionally, staying abreast of technical SEO advancements, integrating video content, and harnessing the power of artificial intelligence will continue to be essential tactics for gaining a competitive edge.
“Businesses that proactively adapt to algorithm changes and consistently refine their SEO strategies will position themselves for sustained success in the dynamic and competitive world of digital marketing,” Ikram added.
Small and medium-sized businesses, often constrained by limited resources, can now leverage NxtGen Marketing's affordable and transparent pricing structure. With packages starting at just $400/month, businesses receive comprehensive keyword research, on-page SEO, off-page SEO, content marketing support, local SEO, and monthly reporting.
As a boutique SEO agency, NxtGen specifically caters to the needs of smaller enterprises. To assist brands in understanding their current SEO rankings, NxtGen offers a free SEO audit through their website. This personalized report checks your company’s website across 100 data points and provides recommendations on how you can improve the site’s SEO.
According to Ikram, NxtGen Marketing’s vision is to be recognized as the go-to SEO agency for small and medium businesses. To accomplish this, Ikram is committed to offering best-in-class services at rates designed for conservative budgets. Though all services are offered on a month-to-month basis, NxtGen recommends a minimum of 4 months of SEO support to yield the best results.
Businesses interested in boosting their online ranking with NextGen can visit their website at nxtgenmktg.com for more information and to request their free personalized SEO audit report.
About NxtGen Marketing
NxtGen Marketing, a Toronto-based SEO agency founded by seasoned digital marketing executive Ikram Nagdawala, is at the forefront of empowering small and medium businesses in their online journey. The company is dedicated to providing tailored SEO solutions that cater specifically to the diverse needs of growing businesses. With a focus on achieving outstanding organic rankings, NxtGen Marketing aims to be the go-to partner for SMBs seeking to enhance their online visibility and drive meaningful traffic.
For media inquiries, please contact NxtGen Marketing at hello@nxtgenmktg.com.
