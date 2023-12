New Maps: Fossil fuel threats remain to protected areas and priority ecosystems, energy transition mining threats loom

Oil and gas blocks overlap with a number of protected areas across the pantropics Nickel mining for the energy transition threatens forests in Indonesia

As COP28 parses turning off the tap on fossil fuels, legal protection of climate-critical and high-biodiversity places and Indigenous land tenure come to fore

World leaders gathering at COP28 have a tremendous opportunity to commit to stopping the expansion of fossil fuels now, not years from now.” — Tyson Miller, Executive Director of Earth Insight

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- All eyes will be on energy and industry, just transition, and Indigenous peoples on December 5th at COP28 as the program makes a thematic shift. Exploring all three of these topics, a new study released at a UN press conference at COP yesterday spotlights fossil fuel expansion threats to protected areas around the globe, building on stark findings released a few weeks ago at the Summit of the Three Basins in Brazzaville.The reports both come at a critical moment of increased political and international policy momentum for a complete phase-out of fossil fuel production worldwide, and call for a global moratorium on all fossil fuel development and expansion in the worldโ€™s protected areas, as well as some of the most important remaining high integrity, biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌโ€ข ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—˜๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ต ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜ โ€” ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ด ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—บ๐˜‚๐—น๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ โ€” ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ธ-๐˜๐—ผ-๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ธ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ผ๐—ถ๐—น ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ด๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜€, ๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—น๐—น ๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ถ๐—น ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ด๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐˜„๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—น๐—ฑ๐˜„๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ.โ€ข ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ฎ ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ผ๐—ณ๐—ณ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜€๐—ถ๐—น ๐—ณ๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐—น๐˜€, ๐—ฏ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜€๐—ผ ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐˜† ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐˜„๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ป ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐˜๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜€ ๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—น ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜†๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—บ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐˜†๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฑ. ๐—” ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜„ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜† (๐—น๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ผ๐˜„) ๐˜€๐—ต๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—น ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ฎ.โ€ข ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ ๐—ฏ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป-๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ด๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—–๐—ข๐—ฃ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿด ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜†๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—บ๐˜€ ๐˜„๐—ฒ ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ด๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฐ๐—น๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜๐˜†.๐„๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐“๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฌ: ๐๐ข๐œ๐ค๐ž๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐š๐ง ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ฌAs the energy transition ramps up, it is vital that it doesnโ€™t cause more problems than it is designed to solve. Critical minerals are a cornerstone of the energy transition away from fossil fuels and towards zero emissions electric vehicles, but if minerals such as nickel are sourced by causing deforestation and degradation in tropical forests, it compromises the ability for nature to serve as a climate solution, exacerbating the biodiversity crisis and harming the health and livelihoods of nearby Indigenous and local communities.Indonesia is ground zero for this concern. According to research with Auriga Nusantara, in Indonesia, half of all nickel concessions (primarily for battery metals) overlap with natural forests and a fivefold risk of deforestation/degradation is possible if nickel mining permits expand to cover the full deposit area in that country. The deforestation caused by nickel mining is akin to a moonscape and is leading to biodiversity depletion, the loss of the local peopleโ€™s livelihoods, impacts on fisheries, and on the health of local communities, and civil society organizations in the region are calling for deforestation-free mining. The Leave it in the Ground Initiative (LINGO), a co-publisher of Losing Ground found has found that globally, at least 918 protected areas have ongoing or planned fossil fuel extraction projects within their boundaries, with a total of 2337 active or proposed oil, gas, and coal extraction ventures within legally protected areas, and at least 50.8 Gt of potential CO2 emissions from oil, gas, and coal reserves are on track to be extracted from projects within protected areas over their lifetimes, according to industry projections. This is more than three times the annual emissions from the US and China combinedThe report also reveals that in the three largest pantropical forest basins, 300,000 km2 or 14% of the area of PAs overlap with oil and gas blocks. A number of case study areas are explored, including Madidi National Park in the Bolivian Amazon, where oil and gas blocks overlap with more than 56% of the extent and 84% of Indigenous Territories in the park. Expansion is widely opposed by Indigenous peoples who live within the park boundaries and are already facing pollution from seismic testing.Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Africaโ€™s oldest and most biodiverse national park, has nearly 85% of its extent overlapped by oil and gas blocks and Murchison Falls National Park in Uganda has nearly half of its extent overlapping with oil and gas concessions and active drill pads under construction today which are imminently threatening the waters of Lake Albert and the Upper Nile river.In Southeast Asia, 361 national parks are being encroached upon by fossil fuels โ€” representing over 20% the extent of protected areas. Cambodia is a striking example as nearly 72% of the domain under protected areas overlaps with oil and gas blocks. Malaysia is accelerating its fossil fuel expansion plans and marine protected area Tun Mustapha, recently auctioned in 2023 has 100% overlap with oil and gas blocks โ€” endangering the mangroves, coral, and coastline in the region.๐˜™๐˜Œ๐˜ˆ๐˜‹ ๐˜›๐˜๐˜Œ ๐˜—๐˜™๐˜–๐˜›๐˜Œ๐˜Š๐˜›๐˜Œ๐˜‹ ๐˜ˆ๐˜™๐˜Œ๐˜ˆ๐˜š ๐˜™๐˜Œ๐˜—๐˜–๐˜™๐˜›: www.earth-insight.org/protect-protected-areas-cop28 ๐ ๐จ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฅ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ž๐ฅ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐“๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐“๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ฐ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌAccording to analysis in the recently released three basins threat report, fossil fuel and mining expansion represents a significant threat not only to tropical forests in the worldโ€™s three largest forest basins, but also to Indigenous Territories and local communities in these regions. Key findings reveal:
โ€ข Nearly 20% of intact tropical forests in the three basins are now in active and potential oil and gas concessionsNearly 25% of intact tropical forests in the Amazon and Congo basins are now in active or potential mining concessions (inclusive of critical minerals)
โ€ข Over 200 million people, including a significant proportion of Indigenous and local communities, or about 20% of the population in the three basin regions, live within oil and gas blocks.
โ€ข Over 500 distinct Indigenous nationalities call the Amazon Basin home and more than 31 million hectares of Indigenous Territories are now in oil and gas blocks designated for production or exploration
Since the Three Basins report was released, dozens of Congolese civil society and community organizations have come together to release a new statement unified in their opposition in the oil block auctioning in the Democratic Republic of Congo โ€" where 60% of the Congo basin's tropical forests are located. Furthermore, protected areas โ€” that are meant to be legally protected โ€” in the ASEAN region, that are already under severe pressures from overexploitation and habitat fragmentation, are additionally threatened by fossil fuels and mining, including nickel for so-called "energy transition". This is simply wrong and must stop, we need to ensure the protection of our remaining natural forests and coasts, and of the local communities."๐˜›๐˜บ๐˜ด๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ ๐˜”๐˜ช๐˜ญ๐˜ญ๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ, ๐˜Œ๐˜น๐˜ฆ๐˜ค๐˜ถ๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ท๐˜ฆ ๐˜‹๐˜ช๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ค๐˜ต๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ ๐˜ฐ๐˜ง ๐˜Œ๐˜ข๐˜ณ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ ๐˜๐˜ฏ๐˜ด๐˜ช๐˜จ๐˜ฉ๐˜ต ๐˜ด๐˜ข๐˜บ๐˜ด: โ€œWorld leaders gathering at COP 28 have a tremendous opportunity to commit to stopping the expansion of fossil fuels now, not years from now. Prioritizing an end to fossil fuel and industrial expansion in protected areas and the worldโ€™s three largest tropical forest basins and beyond is critical and will create space for new regional and international financial and other solutions to emerge that balance economic development needs with the planetary boundaries.โ€๐˜’๐˜ซ๐˜ฆ๐˜ญ๐˜ญ ๐˜’รผ๐˜ฉ๐˜ฏ๐˜ฆ, ๐˜‹๐˜ช๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ค๐˜ต๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ ๐˜ฐ๐˜ง ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜“๐˜ฆ๐˜ข๐˜ท๐˜ฆ ๐˜ช๐˜ต ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜Ž๐˜ณ๐˜ฐ๐˜ถ๐˜ฏ๐˜ฅ ๐˜๐˜ฏ๐˜ช๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ข๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ท๐˜ฆ (๐˜“๐˜๐˜•๐˜Ž๐˜–) ๐˜ด๐˜ข๐˜บ๐˜ด: โ€œIt would be tragic if we devastated more of our incredible natural heritage for additional bits of dirty energy in the very last years of the fossil age. As the world is getting ready to end fossil fuel extraction, our message on projects in protected areas is simple: start here.โ€œ๐˜”๐˜ข๐˜ฅ๐˜ฉ๐˜ถ ๐˜™๐˜ข๐˜ฐ, ๐˜Š๐˜ฉ๐˜ข๐˜ช๐˜ณ ๐˜ฐ๐˜ง ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜๐˜œ๐˜Š๐˜• ๐˜ž๐˜Š๐˜—๐˜ˆ ๐˜ด๐˜ข๐˜บ๐˜ด: โ€œNature is in crisis and protected areas remain a critically important tool for the recovery of nature. It is imperative that we take every measure we can to maintain the ecological integrity of these areas. Keeping them off limits to fossil fuel extraction is fundamentally important in our journey toward a time-bound phase out of all fossil fuels.โ€๐˜๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฏ๐˜บ ๐˜’๐˜ถ๐˜ช๐˜ณ๐˜ถ ๐˜Š๐˜ข๐˜ด๐˜ต๐˜ณ๐˜ฐ, ๐˜Ž๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜ข๐˜ญ ๐˜Š๐˜ฐ๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ฅ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ข๐˜ต๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ ๐˜ฐ๐˜ง ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜Š๐˜ฐ๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ฅ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ข๐˜ต๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ ๐˜ฐ๐˜ง ๐˜๐˜ฏ๐˜ฅ๐˜ช๐˜จ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ฐ๐˜ถ๐˜ด ๐˜–๐˜ณ๐˜จ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ช๐˜ป๐˜ข๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ๐˜ด ๐˜ฐ๐˜ง ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ˆ๐˜ฎ๐˜ข๐˜ป๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ ๐˜™๐˜ช๐˜ท๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ ๐˜‰๐˜ข๐˜ด๐˜ช๐˜ฏ (๐˜Š๐˜–๐˜๐˜Š๐˜ˆ) ๐˜ด๐˜ข๐˜บ๐˜ด: โ€œThe Amazon is in the midst of a tipping point crisis and is in serious danger of losing the ecosystem's ability to sustain itself. We urgently call to keep out of the Amazon the threats of fossil fuels and other industrial developments that are threatening and causing the destruction of critical ecosystems and the lands of indigenous peoples, including in protected areas. It is urgently necessary to strengthen indigenous rights, and provide legal security for indigenous territories as a condition for the safeguarding of their rights and the protection of the Amazon.โ€๐˜‰๐˜ญ๐˜ข๐˜ช๐˜ด๐˜ฆ ๐˜”๐˜ถ๐˜ฅ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฅ๐˜ฐ๐˜ด๐˜ช, ๐˜Š๐˜ฐ๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ฅ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ข๐˜ต๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ ๐˜ฐ๐˜ง ๐˜ˆ๐˜ค๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ๐˜ด ๐˜ฑ๐˜ฐ๐˜ถ๐˜ณ ๐˜ญ๐˜ข ๐˜—๐˜ณ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฎ๐˜ฐ๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ ๐˜ฆ๐˜ต ๐˜—๐˜ณ๐˜ฐ๐˜ต๐˜ฆ๐˜ค๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ ๐˜ฅ๐˜ฆ๐˜ด ๐˜—๐˜ฆ๐˜ถ๐˜ฑ๐˜ญ๐˜ฆ๐˜ด ๐˜ฆ๐˜ต ๐˜Œ๐˜ด๐˜ฑรจ๐˜ค๐˜ฆ๐˜ด ๐˜”๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ข๐˜ครฉ๐˜ด (๐˜ˆ๐˜—๐˜Œ๐˜”) ๐˜ด๐˜ข๐˜บ๐˜ด: "A wide range of Congolese organizations representing millions of people are calling for protection of forests and communities from oil expansion auctioning in the Democratic Republic of Congo - where 60% of the Congo basinโ€™s range is located. This is a generational moment because we have seen what oil โ€˜developmentโ€™ does to communities and ecosystems and there is no place for this in the world's last intact rainforests." Staff and partners span the globe and represent a unique grouping of individuals and organizations with diverse backgrounds in mapping and spatial analysis, communications, and policy. Earth Insight is committed to advancing new tools, awareness, and momentum for protecting critical places and supporting civil society and indigenous and local communities in this effort.