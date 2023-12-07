Submit Release
BotStacks: AI Assistant Development and Business Automation Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BotStacks, a cutting-edge SaaS product, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative platform, which offers a no-code web designer for seamlessly connecting bot sequences and constructing AI workflows with models such as GPT, Bard and Claude.

BotStacks introduces a groundbreaking feature—customers can now authenticate their accounts, enabling the simultaneous use of multiple AI models. This flexibility empowers users to amplify the capabilities of their AI assistants like never before.

Think of BotStacks as the Figma for AI Assistant designing, connecting, and deploying. The platform's user-friendly interface ensures a smooth experience, allowing users to build and deploy sophisticated AI workflows without extensive coding expertise.

Key Features of BotStacks.ai include:

• A No-Code Web Designer: Seamlessly connect bot sequences and build AI workflows effortlessly.

• Multi-Model Authentication: Authenticate accounts to use multiple AI models concurrently, setting BotStacks.ai apart from other platforms.

• UI Kits for Custom Chat Interfaces: Exclusive Android, iOS, and React UI Kits for personalized chat user interface development.

Explore the limitless possibilities at BotStacks.ai, and take advantage of our special promotion—50% off Professional Edition licenses on a yearly plan - offer valid through December 30th, 2023.

"BotStacks is more than just a platform; it's a collaboration hub for AI Assistant development and business automation transformation.

Bridging the gap between technical and non-technical team members, our goal is to empower users to build smarter automation tasks effectively," said Brandon Gutierrez, co-founder of BotStacks.

Don't miss this opportunity to revolutionize your AI Assistant development. Join BotStacks today and embark on a journey of unparalleled AI solution development.

Brandon Gutierrez
BotStacks
+1 415-527-7318
brandon@botstacks.ai
Getting Started with BotStacks

