xo.cards Introduces Custom Holiday Greeting Service – Ideal for Employee and Customer Engagement This Festive Season
Spread festive joy with xo.cards: Personalize and send unique holiday eCards for employee and customer connection this season. First 100 cards complimentary.
xo.cards simplifies festive connections, enabling companies to easily send personalized holiday greetings that resonate.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season approaches, xo.cards, powered by Vouchr, announces a special service designed for companies to send digital holiday greetings. This platform enables the creation and distribution of custom digital greeting cards, enhancing festive communications with a personalized touch.
— Rob Balahura, CPO and Founder
Celebrate the Holidays with Personalized Digital Cards
xo.cards provides a platform for companies to express festive wishes through custom-designed eCards. These digital greetings offer an eco-friendly way to connect with employees and customers, personalizing the holiday experience with unique messages and designs.
Exclusive Holiday Offer: First 100 eCards Complimentary
In the spirit of the season, xo.cards offers the first 100 digital greeting cards complimentary. This promotion allows businesses to explore the platform’s user-friendly design and the meaningful connections that can be forged with digital cards.
Features of the xo.cards Holiday Greeting Service:
* Effortless Customization: The service includes intuitive design tools for crafting eCards that reflect a company's holiday spirit and brand identity.
* Wide Reach, Personalized Touch: The platform facilitates the mass sending of eCards, ensuring a personalized acknowledgment for each recipient during the festive period.
* Gift Attachment Option: While focusing on holiday greetings, xo.cards provides the option to attach a digital gift card or code to eCards, enhancing festive messages.
User-Friendly Platform:
1. Sign-Up Process: Companies can start by creating an account on the xo.cards website.
2. Guidance Provided: A step-by-step guide for crafting holiday eCards is available on Medium.
3. Live Example: A demonstration of a holiday digital greeting card is accessible for viewing.
About xo.cards
xo.cards, powered by Vouchr, is a dynamic platform for creating digital greeting cards. It is recognized for transforming business communication, providing a novel method for sending personalized digital gestures.
Start the Holiday Season with xo.cards
To begin crafting holiday greetings, visit the xo.cards website for more information.
