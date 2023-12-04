vLEI.com Launches New Italian Website: vLEI.it
vLEI.com, the premier source for everything vLEI, launches a localized site in Italy - vlei.it
The vLEI.it launch signifies our commitment to offering detailed, accessible vLEI information. It's a key resource for Italian entities interested in understanding vLEIs and their possibilities.”MILAN, ITALY, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- vLEI.com is excited to announce the launch of its Italian website, vLEI.it. This initiative aims to expand the reach and understanding of the Verifiable Legal Entity Identifier (vLEI) system in Italy. The vLEI system was initially announced by the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) in 2020 and aims to provide instant and automated identity verification between counterparties across all industry sectors globally.
Maria Karjalainen, Marketing Manager at vLEI.com, states, "The launch of vLEI.it represents our dedication to providing comprehensive, accessible information about the vLEI system. This platform will serve as an important resource for Italian organizations and individuals seeking in-depth knowledge about vLEI's role in digital trust and identity verification."
About the Verifiable Legal Entity Identifier (vLEI):
The vLEI is a digital evolution of the traditional Legal Entity Identifier (LEI). It offers a standardized method for verifying digital identities and associating official organizational roles. Central to the vLEI system are the principles of Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) and Verifiable Credentials (VCs), enabling organizations to control and share their identity data securely and transparently.
About vLEI.com:
vLEI.com specializes in providing detailed, accessible information about the vLEI system. It aims to educate and inform a global audience about the importance of digital identity verification in enhancing trust and transparency in the digital economy.
