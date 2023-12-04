HIP Video Promo Presents: Belle VEX premieres brand new music video "Nobody, But Me" on Music-News.com

Pop singer-songwriter Belle VEX is back and better than ever with his brand new single "Nobody, But Me"

BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oftentimes music lovers, are only given a small, rosy window into artists’ lives. It seems like the day-to-day of the rich and famous is a merry-go-round of lavish parties and constant accomplishments. But through the window of soulful pop singer-songwriter Belle Vex, he opens up to his fans and they get to see the more challenging aspects of life in the music industry.

Born in New-Bedford, MA Belle VEX discovered his love and talent for music early on. First playing the cello, then later starring in school theater productions, the budding artist left the Northeast to pursue acting in Los Angeles. Full of energy and passion, he soon discovered that the entertainment industry merry-go-round was more one of people-pleasing than parties and prizes. Moving back to the East Coast, he processed his LA experience through music.

Converting toxicity into positivity, Belle VEX now spreads a message of transformation through his steady stream of infectious pop singles.

In his new single “Nobody, But Me”, Belle VEX channels his frustrations towards controlling influences in the music industry into a ferocious and bumping three minutes of pop. Flexing his powerful vocal cords, the seasoned songwriter champions independence and authenticity with confidence and style. A true artist’s artist, his defiant lyrics will serve as an anthem for every creative fighting to make their mark while staying true to themselves in a sea of sameness.

Any music listeners who are looking to internalize the powerful words of Belle Vex as a personal mantra, look no further than the lyric video for “Nobody, But Me”. The flick offers an empowering atmosphere to engage with the song. With clean-cut graphics and bold-scripted lyrics, the video glistens with Belle VEX’s radiant sense of self. Pop on the video and absorb the attitude and energy of this inspiring artist.

