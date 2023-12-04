Travelouts Offers Up To 50% Off Flights for Spring Travel Deals
Travelouts Kicks Off Spring With Up To 50% Off Flights to Popular DestinationsMOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading online travel agency Travelouts has launched its annual Spring Travel Sale, offering savings of up to 50% off flights to popular destinations around the world. With spring and summer representing peak travel seasons, customers can score major flight deals helping vacationers save money on upcoming travels through the promotion.
Through April 30th, Travelouts is featuring deep discounts on airline tickets to perennially favourite spring and summer locales like Miami, Hawaii, Las Vegas, London and Cancun among many other domestic and international destinations. Travel period validity on the marked down flights extends from mid-March through June catering to travellers booking last minute warm getaways or planning future peak season trips.
Sample sale flight deals include:
New York City (JFK) to Montego Bay (MBJ) for $390 Roundtrip*
New York city (JFK) to Cancun (CUN) for $292 Roundtrip*
New York city (JFK) to Santo Domingo (SDQ) for $398 Roundtrip*
Atlanta (ATL) to Cancun (CUN) for $358 Roundtrip*
Los Angeles (LAX) to New York City (JFK) for $393 Roundtrip*
Boston (BOS) to Santiago (STI) for $385 Roundtrip*
Atlanta (ATL) to Orlando (MCO) for $230 Roundtrip*
San Francisco (SFO )to New York City (EWR) for $340 Roundtrip*
In addition to slashed rates on flights, Travelouts helps vacationers save even more through exclusive regular promotions like vacation packages with free rental cars, hotel discounts and additional rewards bonuses. Subscription members gain early access to the steepest sale discounts.
CEO Pinki Kumar commented, “Our Spring Travel Sale kicks off peak travel planning season by easing the financial stress through airfare discounts to sought-after destinations helping our customers maximize their vacation budgets." She added, "This is the best time of year for travellers to score outstanding deals and start getting excited about that long-awaited post-winter escape or summer vacation.”
Take advantage of Travelouts' limited time spring flight promotions and start planning warm-weather getaways at: www.travelouts.com
Travelouts.com is a travel booking Company that has made a name for itself in the industry. Travelouts.com was founded in 2021 with the aim of providing travelers with affordable travel options.
At Travelouts.com, we believe that what sets us apart from the competition is our commitment to providing affordable travel options. We have partnered with airlines, hotels, Cruise and travel agencies to provide our customers with the best deals and the most competitive prices.
