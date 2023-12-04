The Blockchain Academy Elevates Web3 Education as a Key Player in National DigiFoundry's DAO Experiment

UTSA NDF DAO Education Partnership with The Blockchain Academy and the Web3 Certification Board The Blockchain Academy logo Web3 Certification Board (W3CB) logo

Pioneering Web3 and blockchain training in the NDF's DAO, alongside tech giants like Microsoft and IBM.

Our mission is to empower professionals with the education and skills necessary to thrive in a web3-centric world. Through the NDF, we aim to set a new standard in digital asset certifications.” — Bryant Nielson, CEO of the Web3 Certification Board.

UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blockchain Academy, a leader in blockchain education and training, is proud to announce its membership as a Platinum Member and a Genesis Block Founding Member of the National DigiFoundry (NDF), established by the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) with a grant from the National Science Foundation. This prestigious consortium, including notable members like Microsoft, IBM, Constellation Network, and BioCrowd, marks a significant step towards the innovative management and responsible use of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.

The NDF, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, operates at the forefront of digital asset management. It is dedicated to exploring global standards and best practices for digital asset exchange and leveraging blockchain technologies. The NDF's mission resonates with The Blockchain Academy's commitment to providing top-tier education and skill validation in this rapidly evolving field.

As part of its membership, The Blockchain Academy will contribute to the NDF's educational framework by offering comprehensive training programs and proctored exams, leading to recognized certifications in blockchain technology, AI, and Web3 from the Web3 Certification Board (W3CB). This initiative underscores the critical need for verified skills and knowledge in these emerging technologies, ensuring that professionals are well-equipped to navigate and contribute to this dynamic landscape.

"The collaboration with UTSA, Forward Edge-AI Inc, and the support from the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, is a testament to our collective commitment to advancing the digital asset ecosystem," said Ryan Williams, CEO, The Blockchain Academy. "Joining hands with industry giants like Microsoft and IBM, we are set to redefine the standards of education and skill verification in the blockchain domain."

In an endorsement of the initiative, Melissa “Lisa” Oliva, Deputy Director/Senior Business Advisor, Office of Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU), U.S. Department of the Treasury, remarked, “In alignment with our Strategic Objective 1.3 for Economically Resilient Communities, we recognize the vital role of small businesses and academic institutions like UTSA in combating climate change and fostering economic resilience. Our Phase III Small Business Innovation Research Pilot Program is designed to strengthen partnerships between these entities to spur innovation and build a sustainable future. We invite you to join us in this collaborative endeavor to drive innovation, enhance economic resilience, and effectuate lasting change by working together.”

The Blockchain Academy's involvement in the NDF extends beyond education. NDF member tokens can be used to join various NDF working groups and to access The Blockchain Academy's training courses. This token-based engagement model promotes an inclusive and collaborative environment, encouraging active participation and continuous learning among members.

The NDF's first annual meeting, scheduled for January 2024 at UTSA’s San Pedro I facility, will further solidify these partnerships. The Blockchain Academy looks forward to playing a pivotal role in these discussions, focusing on the integration of blockchain and AI technologies into sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, energy, transportation, and more.

"Our mission is clear – to empower professionals with the education and skills necessary to thrive in a web3-centric world," added Bryant Nielson, CEO of the Web3 Certification Board. "Through the NDF, we aim to set a new standard in digital asset management and certification."

Explore Further

For more information on The Blockchain Academy's programs and involvement in the NDF, please contact ndf@theblockchainacdemy.com

For more information on the Web3 Certification Board's certification standards and involvement in the NDF, please contact support@w3cb.org.

About The Blockchain Academy

The Blockchain Academy is a renowned institution specializing in blockchain technology education and training in partnership with Universities, industry associations and enterprises. Committed to excellence, it offers over 50 on-demand and live online courses combined with subject matter expert-led workshops designed to equip professionals with the skills needed to excel in the era of blockchain, AI, and Web3.

About the Web3 Certification Board (W3CB)

The Web3 Certification Board (W3CB) is an internationally recognized organization dedicated to setting and maintaining the highest standards of knowledge and competence in the evolving Web3 ecosystem. Our purpose is to facilitate the transition to Web3 technologies by offering standardized, high-quality educational and certification programs in partnership with higher education and training organizations.. We aim to empower individuals, businesses, and institutions with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate and contribute to the rapidly evolving Web3 space.

Contact:

Ryan Williams, CEO

The Blockchain Academy

pr@theblockchainacademy.com

415.301.4000

https://theblockchainacademy.com/

Contact:

Bryant Nielson, CEO

Web3 Certification Board Inc.

press@w3cb.org

202.921.4000

https://w3cb.org