Mind-Body Mentor and Life Coach Marios Skarvellis Releases Book on Holistic Wellbeing and Personal Transformation
A must-read for anyone seeking to overcome life's challenges, unleash their true potential, and connect with their inner power.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marios Skarvellis, a celebrated mind-body mentor, life and success coach, and masseur, is proud to announce the release of his transformative new book that delves deep into the realms of holistic wellbeing, conscious living, and personal empowerment. Titled “True Power of You,” this book takes readers on a profound exploration of the shared emotions and challenges faced by individuals, offering insights on conquering life's common adversaries through conscious effort, awareness, and mindfulness.
In “True Power of You,” Marios introduces readers to the concept of aura and energy frequencies, teaching them that “energy flows where attention goes.” He unravels the wondrous complexity and potential of the human body, emphasizing how it can achieve peak performance when nurtured and loved. The book provides a comprehensive overview of the body’s physical structure, including muscles, joints, and ligaments, as well as the significance of the seven major chakras, showcasing the intricate mind-body communication processes designed to help humans thrive.
Notably, “True Power of You” is registered in the Library of Congress, the largest library in the world, boasting millions of books, films, video and audio recordings, photographs, newspapers, maps, and manuscripts in its extensive collections. The Library of Congress serves as the primary research arm of the U.S. Congress and is home to the U.S. Copyright Office.
To know more about the book and the author, readers may visit the website www.mariosskarvellis.com.
