National Blue Hope Bash Honors Baseball Star and Colorectal Cancer Survivor Trey Mancini

As the largest nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer advocacy, the Alliance recognizes that we would not be able to make an impact without the support of our passionate allies.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), the nation’s leading nonprofit organization working to end colorectal cancer, held its annual Blue Hope Bash at the National Building Museum in D.C. on December 2. The gala event to raise awareness and funds for one of the nation’s deadliest cancers featured celebrities dedicated to the cause including Major League Baseball World Series Champion Trey Mancini. Mancini, a stage III colorectal cancer survivor, was presented with the Blue Star Award, which honors an individual who displays conviction and unwavering dedication to the Alliance’s mission. Mancini’s wife, Sara Perlman Mancini, former host from NBC Sports, played a pivotal role in the bash as emcee of the event, which raised nearly $1.3 million for the cause.
Mancini was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at age 28 in 2020, and since then he has been an outspoken advocate for much-needed awareness. Despite being more fatal than most cancers, colorectal cancer is less known among the public and less funded in research institutions. It is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths for men and women combined, and cases are rising in people under age 50. It’s estimated to be the deadliest cancer among 20-49 year olds by 2030.
Colorectal cancer patient, Jenna Scott, who was diagnosed at the age of 31, shared the importance of the Alliance’s work and its impact on her path. A member of the Alliance’s Never Too Young Advisory Board, Jenna works tirelessly to help spread awareness about young-onset colorectal cancer.
The inspirational Blue Hope Bash gathering remembers those lost to the disease and underscores the importance and need to talk about and fundraise for colorectal cancer prevention measures, patient support, and research advancements to help end the disease. The evening of hope, inspiration, and celebration included cocktails, dinner, entertainment, a live auction, and a Porsche car raffle. This year’s lucky winner of a brand new Porsche is Diana M. of Washington D.C.
“As the largest nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer advocacy, the Alliance recognizes that we would not be able to make an impact without the support of our passionate allies,” says Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “The national Blue Hope Bash and the Blue Star Award are an opportunity to celebrate our most dedicated supporters while continuing our drive to raise critical funds.”
Proceeds from the event benefit the community served by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, which is dedicated to ending colorectal cancer through programs that advocate for prevention, magnify support, and accelerate research.
About The Colorectal Cancer Alliance
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention, magnifies support, and accelerates research to end this disease. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer. We exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit ccalliance.org.
