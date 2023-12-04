Injured Hiker Rescued in Nelson

CONTACT:

Lt. William Boudreau: (603) 271-3361

December 4, 2023

Nelson, NH – On Monday, December 4, 2023 at approximately 10:30 a.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Partridge Woods Trail in Nelson. Susan Turner, 82, of Cambridge, MA, was hiking the Partridge Woods Trail with four other hikers when she slipped and fell in the wet snow. Turner suffered a serious upper-leg injury and was unable to stand up. Her hiking companions remained with her and called 911.

Members of the Nelson Fire Department, Keene Fire Department, and Harrisville Fire Department responded to Turner’s location, which was approximately 1/10th of a mile from Old Stoddard Road. Members of the Keene Fire Department treated Turner, on the trail, before she was placed into a litter. Turner was then carried a short distance, in the litter and placed in the Keene Fire Department’s UTV where she was driven out to Old Stoddard Road. She was then transported to Cheshire Medical Center by the Keene Fire Department Ambulance. Turner was properly dressed and prepared for her hike.

This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to dress appropriately, hike with a partner or group, and carry the necessary equipment. Always plan for the unexpected. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for a list of recommended hiking equipment.