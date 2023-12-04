The Shades of Blue Project, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Partner to Improve Maternal Mental Health of Women of Color
HOUSTON, TX, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shades of Blue Project, at the forefront of breaking cultural barriers in maternal mental health for Black women, and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for women and their families, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to raise awareness of maternal mental health and address adverse outcomes for women of color through community events.
“We are still facing a crisis in this country when it comes to Black mothers and their mental health,” said Shades of Blue Project founder and executive director, Kay Matthews.
A January 2023 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) validates Matthews’ claims and states that postpartum mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, death by suicide, and substance abuse disorders were the most frequent underlying cause of death for new mothers.
The two organizations will conceive, design, and execute collaborative programming for Black Maternal Mental Health Week (July 19 - 25) and quarterly Community Baby Showers including Project Cradle Care Packages.
“It’s not lost on me that two Black-female led organizations are leading the charge and providing solutions for our communities when it comes to Black maternal mental health” Matthews shared. She continued, “A lot of these issues could be solved globally if those in positions of power would simply listen to Black women.”
Sigma Gamma Rho’s commitment to service is expressed in its slogan, “Greater Service, Greater Progress.” The sorority has a proud history of providing positive and proactive community outreach nationally and internationally. The programs, partnerships, and sponsorships represent Sigma Gamma Rho’s commitment to promoting the greater good in education, service, and leadership development.
"Recognizing the multifaceted roles we play as women—daughters, mothers, wives, aunts, cousins, caretakers, and breadwinners—we acknowledge the weight of our responsibilities. Often sacrificing self for others, we understand the importance of staying connected to our own well-being. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, is honored to collaborate with The Shades of Blue Project in addressing the critical issue of maternal mental health in communities of color. This partnership aligns seamlessly with our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for women and their families," stated Rasheeda S. Liberty, the International Grand Basileus of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated.
About The Shades of Blue Project:
The Shades of Blue Project is a Houston-based nonprofit organization with a continued focus on improving maternal mental health outcomes for black birthing individuals. The Shades of Blue Project recently opened a Maternal and Mental Health Resource Center in North Houston. The center offers social support services, job placement skills, onsite therapy sessions, support groups, and many more dedicated services to benefit the community. To learn more about the Shades of Blue Project visit them online at www.shadesofblueproject.org.
About Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922, on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis by Seven African-American Women Educators. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Ghana, Germany, South Korea, U.S. Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates and most recently Tokyo. The organization also has active affiliate groups devoted to empowering women at different stages in life. The Rhoer Club Affiliates (teenage girls) and Philos Affiliates (friends of the sorority) also assist alumnae chapters with various service efforts and programs.
Sigma Gamma Rho’s commitment to service is expressed in its slogan, “Greater Service, Greater Progress.” The sorority has a proud history of providing positive and proactive community outreach nationally and internationally. The programs, partnerships, and sponsorships represent Sigma Gamma Rho’s commitment to promoting the greater good in education, service, and leadership development. For more information, visit www.sgrho1922.org
Lisa Alexander
PrettyWork Creative
+1 832-877-1900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram