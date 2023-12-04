Submit Release
908th SFS on target with small arms training

Senior Airman Josh McDaniel, left, a defender with the 908th Security Forces Squadron, fires a M18 pistol during a small arms qualification course while Master Sgt. Joy Bates, a combat arms training and maintenance instructor with the 908th SFS, monitors his marksmanship at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Nov. 4, 2023. The M18 pistol is now the standard issue individual weapon system, replacing the M9 pistol which had been used for more than 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

908th SFS on target with small arms training

