Welch Sign and Bailey Sign Merge to Form Premier Full-Service Sign Company
Welch Sign and Bailey Sign Join Forces to Redefine Signage Excellence
Demonstrating a strong commitment to fulfilling customer needs, Welch Sign and Bailey Sign are delighted to announce their merger. This strategic move combines the strengths of both companies, better positioning them to address the diverse and evolving signage requirements of clients across the Northeast.
Both firms, deeply rooted in Maine's vibrant business landscape and with decades of industry expertise, have established themselves as leaders in their respective fields. Welch Sign is renowned for its mastery in complex commercial projects, specializing in custom architectural interior signage and graphics. Bailey Sign is equally esteemed for its expertise in custom exterior, electronic, and illuminated signage, enhancing business visibility throughout New England.
Following the merger, Welch Sign and Bailey Sign will maintain their unique brand identities while operating as a unified entity. This strategic unification enhances our service offerings, combining the distinct skills of each brand with expanded team capabilities. Clients now have access to a broader range of expert signage solutions, all under one roof, offering tailored, customer-focused options that set a new standard in the industry.
The benefits to our clients extend into their entire experience with us. As a consolidated one-stop-shop, we bring together Welch Sign's project management excellence and Bailey Sign's electrical and lighting expertise. This integration means smoother project flows and a more cohesive approach to signage needs. Our commitment goes beyond providing top-quality signage; we aim to ensure a smooth, worry-free process, allowing clients to concentrate on their business while we expertly manage all signage aspects.
Gone are the days when clients juggling multiple projects, like corporate offices and retail spaces, needed various signage suppliers. Our combined operation can adeptly handle all these needs. From sophisticated interior signage for corporate areas to eye-catching retail exteriors, our clients now benefit from a streamlined process with consistent quality across all signage projects.
"We see this merger as an exciting opportunity to enhance our capabilities and provide even greater value to our customers," said Erik Joncas, Chief Revenue Officer of Welch Sign. "By combining the strengths of our organizations, we’re positioned to lead the industry forward and offer innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients."
Clients of both companies can anticipate a seamless transition with continued exceptional service. The merger promises expanded capabilities, more comprehensive solutions, and an unwavering commitment to quality in every project.
For more information about the merger or the services offered by the new entity, please contact Erik Joncas at ejoncas@welchsign.com.
About Welch Sign: Established in 1855 and based in Scarborough, Maine, Welch Sign has been a leader in custom architectural signage and graphics for over 40 years, serving a wide range of clients throughout the United States.
About Bailey Sign: Based in Westbrook, Maine, Bailey Sign has been known for its custom exterior, electronic, and illuminated signage and exceptional service for over 50 years, catering to diverse industries.
Erik Joncas
Welch Sign
+1 207-883-6200
email us here