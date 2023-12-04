EU and IOM to provide humanitarian support to more than 200,000 Ukrainians

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Mission in Ukraine, with the support of the EU Humanitarian Aid, will address the humanitarian needs of war-affected people in Ukraine, focusing on shelter, provision of essential items, mental health and psychosocial support, as well as winterization.

EU assistance of €20.8 million will allow the IOM to reach close to 220,000 people in need and deliver assistance in a safe and coordinated manner, targeting areas heavily impacted by hostilities, especially in Southern and Eastern Ukraine.

“With the support of the European Union, IOM is able to provide critical goods, repair war-damaged housing, provide solid fuel ahead of winter and meet other critical needs of people impacted by the war in Ukraine,” said Alessia Schiavon, Chief of Mission at IOM Ukraine.

According to IOM’s latest survey, going into the winter of 2023-24, internally displaced people (IDPs) reported primarily lacking financial resources (74% of IDPs and 58% of returnees surveyed), power banks and generators (57% of IDPs and 49% of returnees surveyed), warm clothes and blankets (46% of IDPs and 24% of returnees surveyed). In response, IOM will strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities during the coldest months of the year.

IOM – through this EU funding – will repair 5,690 damaged houses and apartments, including in newly-accessible or hard-to-reach areas. IOM will also renovate at least 38 collective centres and social institutions. Over 1,700 households, partly covering people living near the frontline, will be provided with solid fuel to keep warm. IOM will concurrently enhance water supply, wastewater and heating systems, and distribute high thermal blankets, bedding kits, mattresses, and hygiene items to aid vulnerable individuals in Ukraine.

