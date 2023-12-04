Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,398 in the last 365 days.

eBook | Navigating Generative AI: Corporate Perspectives from Business Leaders

Generative AI is reshaping the landscape of business productivity. From Large Language Models (LLMs) to image generation tools, the potential for innovation is boundless.

GLG’s survey of Corporate leaders and IT decision-makers demonstrates high enthusiasm to experiment with generative AI, but also a lack of preparedness to adopt the new technology. As businesses move forward with pilots, they are looking for answers on how to benefit from generative AI while avoiding potential pitfalls.

Unlock the true potential of generative AI and discover how research can help you navigate challenges along the way.

You just read:

eBook | Navigating Generative AI: Corporate Perspectives from Business Leaders

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more