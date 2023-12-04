eBook | Navigating Generative AI: Corporate Perspectives from Business Leaders

Generative AI is reshaping the landscape of business productivity. From Large Language Models (LLMs) to image generation tools, the potential for innovation is boundless.

GLG’s survey of Corporate leaders and IT decision-makers demonstrates high enthusiasm to experiment with generative AI, but also a lack of preparedness to adopt the new technology. As businesses move forward with pilots, they are looking for answers on how to benefit from generative AI while avoiding potential pitfalls.

Unlock the true potential of generative AI and discover how research can help you navigate challenges along the way.