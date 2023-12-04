Law Students From Ohio State Place First in 2023 Public Service Mock Trial Competition

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A team of law students from Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law won the Ohio Attorney General’s 11th annual Public Service Mock Trial Competition, held recently in Columbus.

Designed for law students interested in a career in public service, the competition pairs teams from Ohio law schools with public service litigators, who provide coaching.

“The 2023 event was especially spirited,” AG Yost said. “It’s good to see enthusiasm for public service as well as the impressive talents of our future lawyers. Congratulations to the winning Buckeye team.”

The University of Akron (Team #2) finished second and Capital University third.

In all, seven schools fielded 10 teams for the 2023 competition. The participating schools were:

University of Akron School of Law (two teams)

Capital University Law School

University of Cincinnati College of Law

University of Dayton College of Law (two teams)

Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law

Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

University of Toledo College of Law (two teams)

For the competition, a case is released in early September, with this year’s case centering on an intriguing murder. In mid- to late November, after working with their coaches, the teams present the prosecution and defense sides of the case in separate rounds, with federal and state judges and experienced litigators in public service serving as judges.

The students are assessed on their understanding of the subject matter, demeanor in the courtroom and ability to think on their feet when something unexpected arises.

In addition to the team winners, the competition recognizes individual student performances. The 2023 honorees:

Best attorneys from the morning trials

Bri Barnett, Toledo (Team #2)

Jacob Fabina, Capital

Ian McCarthy, Akron (Team #2)

Clay Owens, Ohio State

Sai Pandrangi, Akron (Team #1)

Best attorneys from the afternoon trials

Diego De La Vega, Ohio State

Eric Kephas, Capital

Ionnis Kotrupas, Akron (Team #1)

Anna Marchiony, Cincinnati

Emily Rider, Ohio Northern

Best witnesses from morning trials

Grace Branson, Dayton (Team #2)

Diego De La Vega, Ohio State

Toney Dixon, Capital

Mindie Fish, Dayton (Team #1)

Emily Gellatly, Akron (Team #2)

Best witnesses from afternoon trials

Mindie Fish, Dayton (Team #1)

Jamie Salazar, Ohio State

Kelly Schweikert, Cincinnati

Cassidy Triplett, Capital

Ryleigh Trietweiler, Toledo (Team #2)

“This competition takes a village,” AG Yost said. “There are dozens of working lawyers and judges from throughout Ohio who dedicate their time and talents to help make this annual event what it has become – top-notch. I thank each and every one of them for their contributions.”

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bethany McCorkle: 614-466-1339

-30-