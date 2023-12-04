VISUALLY IMPAIRED ADVOCATE & AUTHOR REBECCA S. MEADOWS TO EXECUTIVE PRODUCE COMEDY SERIES DON'T LOOK NOW

Author & Producer Rebecca S. Meadows

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Butterfly Enterprises, led by Rebecca S. Meadows, a visually impaired entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker, and advocate for the disabled community and women's rights, announced their upcoming television comedy series, Don't Look Now. The series’ pilot will be directed by Geno Marx.

Don't Look Now revolves around a diverse group of teachers and staff at an underfunded non-profit training center for the visually impaired, as they navigate the daily challenges of their work.

"As a visually impaired filmmaker and a survivor of guardianship abuse, it is my mission to spearhead reform of guardianship and conservatorship laws nationwide, while also raising awareness about the everyday realities faced by the blind community. Life is best when approached with humor" said Meadows.

Following the footsteps of Academy Award® Nominee filmmaker Alice Elliott (The Collector of Bedford St., 2002), who lost her vision due to a rare condition, Meadows is determined to utilize her platform as an Executive Producer to improve the quality of life for blind Americans and across the globe.

Books by Rebecca S. Meadows include Because You’re Blind, Changing My Perspective, Metamorphosis and Still Busy Steering.

Director Geno Marx wrote the original script. The production team includes producers Shawna Chance (The Craftsman), Christine S. Freer (Capsized), and Jamie H. Jung (Them), with Reinhard Lorenz (Alien Invasion) serving as the line producer.

Casting for Don’t Look Now is now underway with a focus on blind and visually impaired actors. The series pilot is scheduled to commence filming in New Mexico in December 2023. Produced with the cooperation and support of the New Mexico Commission for the Blind.

###