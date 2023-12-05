Examining CBD's Integration Into The Skincare Narrative With Solalusso Line
CBD and Skincare Harmony
CBD's versatility in skincare is astounding, offering a diverse range of benefits for a revolutionary approach to treatments”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CBD Revolution: Transforming Skincare with Impressive Attributes.
— Solalusso Medical Team
Trending in today’s marketplace is the molecule CBD, or cannabidiol one of the main pharmacologically active phytocannabinoids CBD that harbors many potential health benefits.
While research is still ongoing, some studies and anecdotal evidence suggest that CBD may offer several advantages for skin health demonstrates impressive anti-aging attributes, anti-inflammatory properties, acne management, and calming of the skin.
it has not only garnered a multinational fan-base, but also, the attention of research professionals all over the world. In a move to shift the CBD landscape from a leader in health & wellness to a pillar in the skincare market.
How does CBD work to provide skin health benefits?
The unique molecular in CBD allows it to target certain receptors within our endocannabinoid system, or bioactive lipid mediators produced in cells.
When CBD is used in a daily skincare regimen, it is shown to lessen the pain and inflammation cycles commonly associated with complicated skin conditions like eczema, rosacea, psoriasis, and acne.
More interesting, CBD is shown to interrupt the oxidative degradation that tends to occur naturally in cells that contribute to signs of aging, fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. It also plays a role in how the skin regulates oil production and promotes cell turn-over.
Studies indicate that CBD as a skin ingredient tends to help other skin maladies like dry skin, itching, and redness with the bonus of providing relief without further irritating the skin.
Solalusso Ultra-Radiance Face Serum 1000mg.
Featuring CBD as its primary ingredient, Solalusso scientists based on recent scientific evidence made available through peer-reviewed research articles highlighting the beneficial properties developed a highly concentrated CBD serum to be used directly on the skin.
Solalusso combined the anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant power of CBD and paired it with other leading anti-aging ingredients to develop a revolutionary proprietary new formula capable of delivering the best in skin-care technology.
What distinguishes Solalusso's CBD face serum from other products?
The Ultra Radiant CBD-enriched skin serum contains an impressive 1000mg of broad-spectrum CBD, one of the highest concentrations available on the market.
The high concentration of CBD encapsulated in the serum helps to boost the hydration level of moisture deprived cells which provides the skin with a more youthful appearance.
Additionally, because of CBD’s ability to act as both a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, the serum helps to protect the skin from free radicals known to contribute to cell-damage, a known precursor to aging skin.
The novel CBD skin serum is also formulated with an ingredient called tetrahexyldecyl ascorbic acid, a less irritating and highly absorbable form of vitamin C, as well as hyaluronic acid which are both known as collagen boosters. Formulated together with other skin enhancers like niacinamide, vitamin E, and a well-chosen blend of premium herbal oils and extracts which are designed to give skin a healthy glow.
Developed with a superior-quality CBD, manufacturing in a CGMP Facility in sunny California supported by a certificate of analysis by an accredited third-party Laboratory can be downloaded from the website.
The skin-serum is free of harmful chemicals or additives, and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), ensuring compliance and legality in USA, Europe, and recently in Middle East.
The product is also sustainably packaged in an opulent airless pump to minimize oxidation and product waste.
The trademark for Solalusso is owned by EpitomeGP. Cyntexia Pharma serves as the authorized agent for Solalusso in the Middle East and CIS regions.
www.Solalusso.com
