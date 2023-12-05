Criminal Lawyer West Omaha | Stockmann Law Expands Criminal Defense Services to West Omaha, NE

Stockmann Law, leading criminal defense firm, Omaha, West Omaha, and Lincoln, NE Daniel Stockmann, criminal lawyer, West Omaha, NE

Omaha's Stockmann Law expands with a new office at 14301 FNB Parkway, Suite 100, focusing on criminal defense, drug-related stops on I-80, and DUI cases.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omaha, NE - Stockmann Law, a leading criminal defense law firm in Omaha, is excited to announce the opening of its new location in West Omaha. The new office, located at 14301 FNB Parkway, Suite 100, Omaha, NE 68154, will provide the same high-quality legal services that Stockmann Law is known for, with a focus on drug-related traffic stops and illegal stop and search on I-80 in Nebraska, as well as felony charges and misdemeanor DUI cases.

Led by experienced criminal defense attorney Daniel Stockmann, Stockmann Law has been serving the Omaha community for over a decade. With the opening of the new West Omaha location, the firm aims to expand its reach and provide convenient access to its services for clients in the western part of the city.

"We are thrilled to open our new office in West Omaha and bring our expertise in criminal defense to this area," said Daniel Stockmann. "Our team is dedicated to protecting the rights of our clients and providing them with the best possible legal representation. We are confident that our new location will allow us to better serve the community and help individuals facing criminal charges in this region."

Stockmann Law is well-known for its success in handling high-profile drug-related traffic stops and illegal stop and search cases on I-80 in Nebraska. Omaha criminal lawyer Daniel Stockmann has a deep understanding of the laws and procedures surrounding these types of cases and has a proven track record of achieving favorable outcomes for his clients. Additionally, the firm has a strong reputation for defending individuals facing felony drug charges and misdemeanor DUI charges, with a focus on minimizing the consequences and protecting their clients' rights.

Stockmann Law West Omaha is now open and accepting clients. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call (402) 884-1031 or visit nebraskainterstatedrugdefense.com. Experienced attorney Daniel Stockmann is ready to provide top-notch legal representation and help individuals facing criminal charges in the West Omaha area.

About Stockmann Law:

Stockmann Law is a leading criminal defense law firm in Omaha and Lincoln, NE, with a focus on defending individuals facing charges related to drug charges resulting from traffic stops on I-80 in Nebraska. Stockmann Law is dedicated to upholding the rights of its clients and providing rigorous defense strategies to achieve the best possible outcomes.

Criminal Lawyer West Omaha Stockmann Law