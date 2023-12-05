Ideal Homes Portugal Launches Property Investment Event in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA., UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ideal Homes Portugal team has landed in the USA to offer a wealth of expert advice on international real estate investment with face-to-face meetings in Florida.
For seven days, until December 9th, 2023, the team of seasoned professionals will be near the convention centre in West Palm Beach, to offer personalised consultations on the benefits of investing in property in strategically-chosen global locations.
Attendees will be privy to insights into upcoming opportunities, as well as comprehensive information on all services covered by Ideal Homes Portugal, including financing, property management, legal processes and visas.
This is an opportunity to connect in person with seasoned real estate expert and Ideal Homes Portugal founder Chris White and his team, to delve into real estate possibilities, specifically focusing on Portugal and Bali.
In recent years Portugal has cemented its position as one of Europe’s premier real estate hotspots and attracted significant investment thanks to the quality of life the country offers, coupled with competitive property prices. Bali is also on the radar due to its attractive property prices and returns-on-investment.
Chris White emphasises: "Whether it’s Portugal's favourable interest rates or Bali's high rental yields and accessible entry costs, our team provides comprehensive, in-depth information that fosters informed decision-making.”
For those interested in a closer assessment, tailored property tours can also be arranged by Ideal Homes Portugal to both of the afore-mentioned destinations.
“We can arrange personalised VIP tours showcasing investment opportunities, such as our turn-key Race Track bank repo apartments in the Algarve, during a four-day tour of Portugal or a five-day visit to Bali, so people can make informed decisions on what is the right investment for them”, Chris explains.
Chris White founded Ideal Homes Portugal in 2012 and the company has since grown to become one of the largest privately-owned real estate firms in Europe. His career in property spans nearly two decades and 23 countries, having managed assets exceeding $120 million, and orchestrating property sales that surpass $1 billion.
Passionate about sharing his global experience, Chris, a Tony Robbins Platinum Partner, aims to help others invest with confidence and achieve financial freedom.
So if you’re contemplating a holiday home, permanent relocation, or a strategic investment, seize this chance to meet leading professionals and discover the benefits of investing in Portugal and Bali.
If attending the ‘Florida Meetings' in person is not feasible, virtual consultations are available. For more information or to book a meeting, click here. (https://news.idealhomesportugal.com/florida-meetings)
Event Details: Learn more about international real estate investment opportunities with Ideal Homes Portugal's experts at face-to-face meetings in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Event: Ideal Homes Portugal Florida Meetings: https://news.idealhomesportugal.com/florida-meetings
Organiser:
Date: 1-9 December, 2023
Location: West Palm Beach, Florida
About Chris White:
Chris White is a European award-winning real estate agent and seasoned property expert with an extensive career spanning two decades and 23 countries. He founded Ideal Homes Portugal in 2012.
For more information, visit https://www.idealhomesportugal.com/contact-us
Chris White
Chris White
Ideal Homes Portugal
+1 919-622-7965
email us here