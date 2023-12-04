Submit Release
Registration Now Open for Free Winter Indoor Archery Programs

Tom Flynn: (603) 536-3954
December 4, 2023

Holderness, NH – If you are interested in trying archery for the first time, the NH Fish and Game Department is once again offering free archery programs for beginning archers ages 12 and up who want to learn the fundamentals of shooting a bow and arrow. Programs will be held at Fish and Game’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, located at 387 Perch Pond Road in Holderness, NH. Registration is now open for this winter’s sessions.

Each archery program will meet one night a week, from 6:00–8:00 p.m., for four consecutive weeks:

January Programs:

  • Beginner/Instructional—every Tuesday beginning January 9, 2024
  • Beginner/Instructional—every Wednesday beginning January 10, 2024

February Programs:

  • Beginner/Instructional—every Tuesday beginning February 6, 2024
  • Beginner/Instructional—every Wednesday beginning February 7, 2024

Pre-registration is required and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Enrollment is limited to 8 participants per session.

All registration for these archery programs are to be completed online. To register, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/hunter-education/owl-brook-hunter-education-center. Select “Learn to Hunt” and then select the program dates you are interested in.

All equipment will be provided for the participants. If you prefer to bring your own equipment, be sure to have at least five arrows with target points.

“If archery is something you’ve wanted to do, come give it a try and join the fun!” said Tom Flynn, Owl Brook Facility Manager. “This is a great opportunity to meet new friends and get started in archery this winter.”

To learn more about the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/hunter-education/owl-brook-hunter-education-center.

Activities at Owl Brook are funded by federal Wildlife Restoration Funds, supported by your purchase of firearms, ammunition and archery equipment.

