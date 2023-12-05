The Geopolitical Business, Inc Launches The World's First “2024 Geopolitical Forecast For Executives”

The Metamorphosis: A 2024 Geopolitical Forecast for Executives The top geopolitical themes that will keep executives awake in 2024 (from The Metamorphosis: A 2024 Geopolitical Forecast for Executives) The biggest geopolitical concerns on the minds of executives for 2024 (from The Metamorphosis: A 2024 Geopolitical Forecast for Executives)

Starting in 2024, executives must no longer treat geopolitics only as a risk.

The biggest transformation that executives must accept is that starting in 2024, geopolitics is no longer just a risk, as it has been for decades.” — Abishur Prakash, Founder of The Geopolitical Business, Inc

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every few decades, a year comes that changes the course of history. What happens in that year moves the “tectonic plates” of the world. The coming year (2024) represents this pivotal moment.

Over the next 12 months, multiple geopolitical forces will mature and converge, driving a new era of geopolitics, and upending the world more than technology or the Covid-19 pandemic.

As this new era of geopolitics accelerates, the floodgates of change will be unleashed on the world of business. To provide companies with clarity around what is on the horizon, The Geopolitical Business, Inc, has launched "The Metamorphosis: A 2024 Geopolitical Forecast for Executives."

It is the world’s first annual geopolitical forecast designed exclusively for corporate leadership.

Instead of presenting the accepted global concerns (i.e. US-China rivalry), The Geopolitical Business, Inc has identified the top ten ways geopolitics could disrupt business operations in 2024. Leading the pack (#1) is “America-free vs. America-first,” a new conundrum for global businesses, as nations rethink their relationship with the US, whilst at the same time, the US rethinks its relationship with the rest of the world.

Speaking about the forecast, Abishur Prakash, founder of The Geopolitical Business, Inc, said, “The biggest transformation that executives must accept is that starting in 2024, geopolitics is no longer just a risk, as it has been for decades. “Going forward, geopolitics should be viewed as a transformative force that is reshaping the entire world,” Prakash said.

Other themes identified in the forecast include Sustainable Protectionism (#6) and Ejecting China (#10). Also included are Worthy Mentions and Takeaways. The guiding theme of the forecast is The Metamorphosis, as geopolitics sheds its old skin, and becomes a “new animal” that everybody must contend with.

—

About The Geopolitical Business, Inc

The Geopolitical Business is strategic advisory firm based in Toronto, Canada, whose mission is to help companies play geopolitics smartly.

Founded by Abishur Prakash, one of the world’s leading geopolitical experts, The Geopolitical Business was built around a central concept: geopolitics + business. That is, geopolitics is turning the world of business upside down, and every business must now morph into a new kind of organization to stay profitable and competitive.

From scenario planning to strategic guidance, we offer tailored services, that build the geopolitical quotient of organizations.

