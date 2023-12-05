Pen-to-Paper Writing and Personal Branding Retreat in Mallorca
A Literary Adventure for Thought Leaders, Aspiring Writers, and Published Authors in Mallorca, July 2024
If you wake up in the morning with a burning passion and determination, knowing what you want to do and how to shape the world, then you're a perfect fit for Pen to Paper Retreat.”PALMA DE MALLORCA, MALLORCA, SPAIN, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucia Matuonto, Sonia Marta, and Claudia Marta announce The Pen to Paper Writing and Personal Branding Retreat, an exclusive literary adventure for authors, aspiring writers, and thought leaders keen to shape their voices and kickstart their branding journey. Guided by award-winning authors, industry experts, and inspiring guest speakers, this retreat helps participants become published authors, elevate personal branding, and have a voice in any industry.
— Sonia Marta
The Pen-to-Paper Writing and Personal Branding Retreat ensures guidance from the best in the industry. Sonia Marta, the visionary of the retreat, is a changemaker, award-winning author, podcaster, leader, and content creator with three books on the market. Sonia Marta will be joined by Lucia Matuonto, a book author, creative director at WorldAuthors.Org, founder, and top-rated host of The Relatable Voice Podcast and the new podcast 'Catch The Story!' and Claudia Marta, a Book Coach, Senior Marketing, PR, and Events Director. The retreat provides a unique opportunity to learn from these skilled mentors and gain valuable insights into the literary world or personal branding.
The comprehensive workshops cover everything from generating ideas to building a writing community, from understanding traditional vs. self-publishing, making critical publishing decisions, and elevating the participants' executive presence with personal branding strategies. The workshops are designed to cater to all genres and levels, ensuring that every participant has the opportunity to learn and grow.
The Pen-to-Paper Writing and Personal Branding Retreat provides a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who share the same passion for writing or making a mark in their industry. The retreat offers a warm welcome dinner upon arrival and memorable activities throughout the five days, making networking and community building a significant highlight of the program.
Participants will be teens, students, thought leaders, professionals, or anyone who dreams of becoming a published author or who has just released a title and wants to increase their social media presence. The dynamic framework caters to all genres and levels. The Pen-to-Paper Writing and Personal Branding Retreat provides a holistic approach to branding strategies for those willing to refine their brand. Led by industry experts, the participants will gain valuable insights into the art of storytelling and effective marketing.
The Pen-to-Paper Writing and Personal Branding Retreat is set against the stunning backdrop of Mallorca's spectacular views, providing the perfect setting for inspiration. The days will begin with intense workshops and end with relaxation, fun and networking activities planned for every afternoon.
The Pen-to-Paper Writing and Personal Branding Retreat suits a diverse audience, offering a unique and enriching experience for individuals between the ages of 15 and 50 at various stages of their literary or professional journey:
- Aspiring Writers: For those willing to become a published author, the retreat provides guidance and tools to turn any writer's aspirations into reality. The participants will be teens, students, teachers or passionate writers within the specified age range, as the workshops cater to all genres and levels.
- Published Authors: This retreat is an opportunity for those who have already released their work to enhance their presence and reach. Participants will learn strategies to elevate their brand, connect with their audience, and make critical decisions for future projects. The strategies will apply to individuals between the ages of 15 and 50 and professionals from various industries in various stages of their careers.
- Thought Leaders and Professionals: Leaders seeking to amplify their executive presence and personal brand will find valuable insights into how the comprehensive workshops are conducted. The content will help the participants discover strategies to increase their executive presence and have a stronger voice as entrepreneurs or corporate leaders.
- Educators, Teachers and Parents: Some children are willing to create actual projects and improve their abilities as creators, speakers or storytellers. For those teachers, parents and children willing to write, inspire and create a children's book, and for those with a story to share, the Pen to Paper retreat is the place to kick off such an initiative and create a platform for them to grow.
To ensure an intimate and impactful experience, the number of participants is limited to 25 aspiring writers, published authors, or leaders seeking inspiration to launch their editorial projects. This format guarantees a high-trust, personal, and high-impact environment where creativity can flourish.
The Pen-to-Paper Writing and Personal Branding Retreat is scheduled from July 8-12, 2024. To sign up, click the following link: https://forms.gle/6wzgZnJCTBYpXqEv5
Visit https://www.soniamarta.com/retreat or https://www.relatable-media.com to secure a spot for this unforgettable and transformative adventure.
Pen to Paper Mallorca Retreat is an experience that will transform anyone's success.
Claudia Marta
Critical Thinking SRL
Claudia.marta@criticalthinking.ro
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other